Extension master gardeners have rescued many of the more interesting plants in two beds at Heartland of America Park before the wrecking ball arrives.

The park as well as the nearby Gene Leahy Mall and Lewis & Clark Landing is being redone as part of the Riverfront Revitalization Project.

Extension master gardeners have been caring for the flower beds for at least 20 years. One was a demonstration garden that people all over the world have visited.

“In December they’re going to plow through the whole thing and wipe it all out,’’ said Ann Hosford, the head of the Heartland of America Park crew. “We didn’t want them to all be compost. They are unique plants and harder to find.’’

They invited crews from other demonstration gardens in the city to take what they could use. Some plants went to A.V. Sorensen Library and some to Metcalfe Park. City workers dug up items to propagate in the Hanscom Park greenhouse.

They are hoping even more can find homes. Several big grass and shrubs are available for propagation.

Hosford says there are 16 extension master gardener teaching gardens in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The goal is to show gardeners what can be grown sustainably in this area. The plants are water wise, insect tolerant and do well in this environment.

Since their gardens on the river are gone for now, they’d love to expand to another visible park. Hosford says there’s plenty of places where they could plant a teaching garden and educate the public.

“I think it would be a nice place we could show off,’’ she said.

Hosford and her crew worked in the Heartland gardens every week. They’re hoping they’ll be back with new beds once the transformation is complete.

“It’s very bittersweet to see them go,’’ Hosford said. “We didn’t want to see them bulldozed under.’’

