» Management of perennial weeds (clover, oxalis, ground ivy, dandelions) is best after we have experienced a light frost or freeze.
» Fall is for planting. Cooler air temperature and warmer soils reduce stress, allowing for better establishment. If you are planting trees, remember that for every inch of trunk caliber, the tree will be in transplant shock that many years. Newly planted trees and shrubs should never be fertilized.
» Now is the time to start over-seeding Kentucky bluegrass lawns.
» Fall webworms are showing up in trees. Webworms can be managed with strong streams of water or a broom, if accessible from the ground. Most insecticides will not provide management due to the waterproof cocoon they are found in.
» As we start to remove some of our summer vegetables, consider planting short cool-season crops such as radishes, spinach, mustard greens and microgreens. Garlic can be planted later in the season for harvest next summer.
» Continue to mow lawns at 3 inches
» Now is the time to apply ¾ to 1 pound of nitrogen fertilizer per 1,000 square feet.
» Our first potential frost date usually lands around Oct. 11.
— Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension
