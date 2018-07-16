Carson McGlynn, center, celebrates Bastille Day — and a World Cup championship for France — with her parents, Danielle and Michael McGlynn, and members of Alliance Française d’Omaha. The organization, whose members have various ties to France, met Sunday at Joslyn Castle. Carson, a senior at Elkhorn South High School, is a French student who recently returned from a trip to France.
Dozens of people from Omaha and surrounding areas — all with ties to France — celebrated a French soccer world championship on Sunday in a fittingly French way: with an abundance of wine and good food.
They met Sunday at Joslyn Castle to celebrate Bastille Day — and, as a bonus, enjoyed basking in a World Cup win as well.
Members of Alliance Française d’Omaha regularly schedule their annual meeting near Bastille Day (July 14), a national French holiday that celebrates a turning point in the French Revolution. But this year, the date of the meeting coincided with the first world soccer championship for France in 20 years.
The crowd goes wild as Croatia scores their first goal. Soccer fans watch Croatia take on France in the World Cup championship match at a World Cup final viewing party held at the Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha, 8711 South 36th Street in Bellevue, Nebraska on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Sign outside the Croatian Cultural Society advertising the World Cup viewing party that was held Sunday.
The Omaha organization, a local chapter of the worldwide group, is more than 100 years old and includes natives and former residents of France, French teachers and students and other enthusiasts of France.
France had clinched the soccer championship earlier in the day, and those with Alliance Française recounted the victory and the 1998 victory as well.
Anne Marie and John Fowler, a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, said they united with French fans abroad by shouting “Allez les Bleus!” (the French team’s chant, Go Blue!) while watching Sunday’s game at Dundee Dell.
The Fowlers lived in France from 2014 to 2017, when John had an embassy post as an air attaché.
“It’s awesome to see France win,” he said, adding that it was also nice to see a small country like Croatia make it to the finals.
Ann Marie Kenny of Omaha said she was talking on the phone Sunday with a friend in Paris and Kenny could hear the crowds celebrating in the streets.
Anthony Mundy, who lived in France until last October, said the soccer win was welcome after much sad news out of France, particularly terror attacks.
“It’s like a big sigh of relief after all the horrible things that have gone on,” Mundy said.
In France, even those who aren’t huge soccer fans get swept up in the excitement, he said.
