Remember when Noxeema Jackson visited Nebraska?
Actor Wesley Snipes turns 56 on Tuesday. Best known for action heroes like vampire-killer “Blade” (1998), Nebraskans remember his against-type turn as one of three drag queens with hearts of gold in “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995). It was mostly filmed in Loma, Nebraska.
Wesley is an English surname from several villages called Westley or Westleigh, meaning “western clearing.”
Wesley is a given name because of John Wesley (1703-1791.) An Anglican priest who tried to reform the Church of England by promoting evangelical conversion, he ended up founding Methodism. Wesley was also an abolitionist and accepted women preachers.
John’s brother Charles (1707-1788) was a preacher and hymnist. “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” are two he wrote.
Methodist revivals were hugely successful in 19th century America. In the 1850 census, 12,199 men had Wesley as a given name — 708 specifically “John Wesley” and 91 “Charles Wesley,” when most census takers ignored middle names.
In 1880, Wesley ranked 109th as a baby name. It plateaued between 151st and 171st from 1940 through 1975.
Then “Rich Man, Poor Man Book II” debuted in September 1976. The miniseries starred Gregg Henry as handsome blond Wesley Jordache, nephew of a wealthy senator. Wesley skyrocketed 180 percent to rank 66th in 1977, its highest ever.
After dropping back, Wesley was helped a decade later by three new characters. In 1985, the sitcom “Mr. Belvedere” began with 9-year-old Brice Beckham playing Wesley Owens, who tormented butler Belvedere but grew to love him as a mentor.
On Sept. 25, 1987, fantasy film “The Princess Bride” was released. Cary Elwes played Westley, farmhand turned pirate who’s killed by Prince Humperdinck, revived by Miracle Max and saves beautiful Buttercup from marrying the villain. In 1988, spelling Westley ranked 562nd, its highest ever.
Three days later “Star Trek: The Next Generation” premiered, with Wil Wheaton as teen Wesley Crusher (named after Gene Roddenberry, whose middle name was Wesley). Baby name Wesley ranked 92nd in 1987, highest since 1979.
Wesley then fell off. Crusher actually hurt his name. Adult “Star Trek” fans hated the character, resenting how often he saved the day at the last minute. Wesley left after four seasons.
Wesley fell to 195th in 2007. Since then, it’s risen 72 percent and ranked 111th in 2017.
Names usually don’t revive so soon. I asked posters on babynames.com and behindthename.com why. Their answer: “The Princess Bride” and “Star Trek”!
“The Princess Bride” is a cult classic on home video. One poster born in 1989 says it’s “sacrilege among many my age to have not seen it and loved it.” Another claims most Millennials forget the “t” in the character’s name.
Those who watched “ST:NG” reruns as kids don’t hate Wesley Crusher but identify with him. One poster knows a baby named after Crusher; another’s nephew Wesley was named after “The Princess Bride.”
Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (Alexis Denisof), a “Watcher” on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff “Angel” between 1999 and 2004, is also remembered by Millennials.
Hollywood’s Millennials now promote the name. Wesley Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) was featured on “How to Get Away With Murder” (2014-2017). Wesley Rush (Robbie Amell) was a high school football star in “The DUFF”, the 2015 teen film based on a novel by Kody Keplinger, herself born in 1993. With Millennials thinking Wesley is so cool, it’ll be back on the top 100 list very soon.
