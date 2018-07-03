Happy St. Thomas Day!
Thomas, one of Jesus’s original apostles, is famous for refusing to believe Christ’s resurrection until he’d touched His wounds. It’s believed he was martyred in India on July 3, 72.
Tom Cruise and Thomas Gibson both turn 56 on Tuesday. Thomas Cruise Mapother IV became famous in 1983’s teen film “Risky Business.” Star of “Top Gun,” “Rain Man” and “Jerry Maguire,” Cruise plays super-spy Ethan Hunt for the sixth time in “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” premiering July 27.
Gibson played Greg on “Dharma and Greg” (1997-2002) and FBI agent Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner on “Criminal Minds” (2005-16). His first big film role was as Cruise’s rival for Nicole Kidman’s love in 1992’s “Far and Away.”
British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won a 1992 screenplay Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love,” was born Tomáš Straussler in Czechoslovakia 81 years ago Tuesday.
Both Cruise and Gibson had Catholic parents, so perhaps St. Thomas Day influenced their naming. Stoppard’s parents were Jewish, so it’s just a coincidence for him.
Thomas is from the Aramaic Ta’oma, “twin.” Its popularity with medieval Catholics was reinforced by renowned theologian St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274).
In England, a bigger influence was St. Thomas Becket (1119-1170). Becket, Lord Chancellor for his friend King Henry II, became Archbishop of Canterbury in 1162. Conflicts over church rights led four of Henry’s knights to misinterpret the king’s angry rant as an order to kill.
Becket’s murder in the cathedral led Pope Alexander III to canonize him in 1173. His Canterbury tomb became a place of pilgrimage, and Thomas became a hugely popular name. By 1380, it ranked third. It was second or third every year between 1538 and 1850, much more common in England than the rest of Europe.
“Tom” became the English everyman. Though “every Tom, Dick and Harry” first occurs in 1657, “Tom and Jack” was used centuries earlier. Male cats, though, have only been “toms” since 1760, when anonymous book “Life and Adventures of a Cat” had Tom as its hero.
Thomas was common in the American colonies — but not as much as in England. Its link with saints didn’t recommend it to New England Puritans, and immigrants from the rest of Europe didn’t include as many Toms.
The 1850 American census found 292,639 Thomases and 771 Toms. The 1851 British census, with about the same total population, includes 5,688 Toms and 851,062 Thomases.
In the 20th century, Thomas receded in England, ranking 55th in 1965. It then sharply rebounded. Thomas ranked second or third again in England and Wales between 1996 and 2008.
Thomas’s high point in the United States was eighth, between 1940 and 1955. It was 63rd in 2011. It edged up to 48th in 2016 and 2017, but it’s too early to tell if it will boom here as it did in England.
Declaration of Independence author and third President Jefferson (1743-1826), and inventor Edison (1847-1931) are famous American Thomases of the past. Author Pynchon (1937) and country singer Rhett (1990) are still of the present.
In addition to Cruise, actors Arnold (1959), Hanks (1956) and Selleck (1945), journalist Brokaw (1940) and fashion designer Ford (1961) are famous Toms. And in Nebraska, there’s of course coach Tom Osborne (1937). Every day in Nebraska is Tom Osborne Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.