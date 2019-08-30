The second season of FX’s “Mayans MC” premieres Tuesday. This show about a violent California motorcycle gang spun off of “Sons of Anarchy,” one of history’s highest-rated cable network series. “Mayans” centers on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo), who in the first season killed two FBI agents at the behest of corrupt U.S. Attorney Linc Potter (Ray McKinnon), and remembered that “Sons” character Happy Lowman (David Labrava) killed his mother.
Ezekiel is the English form of Hebrew Yechezqel, “God will strengthen.” The original Ezekiel was a Jewish prophet exiled in Babylon who wrote the Biblical book bearing his name around 570 BCE.
Ezekiel’s visions include some of the Bible’s most vivid and unusual images. In the first chapter, he sees four flying creatures, each with four faces of a man, lion, ox and eagle, who move in concert with four gleaming wheels. Traditional spiritual “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” recalls that passage.
Later, Ezekiel sees a valley full of dry bones, which are covered with flesh and reanimated by God. That’s the source of “Dem Bones,” with its famous litany starting “Toe bone connected to the foot bone.” Brothers James Weldon and John Rosamond Johnson wrote it around 1927.
Ezekiel’s visions weren’t popular with medieval Christians. The name was only borne by Jews until the Reformation. Then Protestants discovered it. An early example was Ezekiel Clifton, a wealthy landowner in Holderness, England, honored with several namesakes in the early 1500s.
Ezekiel was more popular with New England Puritans. When the two nations’ total populations were similar, the 1850 U.S. census found 6,510 Ezekiels, while Britain’s 1851 census had only 950.
One American Ezekiel was Ezekiel Polk (1747-1834), grandfather of President James K. Polk and a critic of organized religion. A poem carved on his Tennessee tombstone ends “First fruits and tithes are odious things, and so are Bishops, Priests and Kings.”
Like most Old Testament names, Ezekiel fell off after 1850. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly name lists started, Ezekiel ranked 447th. By 1916, it was very rare.
Most of Ezekiel’s early-20th-century use was among the African American and Hispanic communities. It got a boost in 1992 when St. Ezequiél Moreno (1848-1906), Augustinian missionary to the Philippines and Colombia, was canonized.
Since 1995, Ezekiel has boomed with Americans of all ethnicities, ranking 87th in 2018. This doesn’t represent religious revival — sociologist Stanley Lieberson found non-religious Americans slightly more likely than the religious to choose Biblical baby names.
Ezekiel is part of a general fashion for Old Testament names starting with vowels that’s seen Ethan, Isaiah, Isaac, Ezra, Asher, Amos and Uriah surge. Pet form Zeke is also a “different but not too different” shift from Zack, common from previous booms of Zachary and Isaac.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (born 1995) is probably today’s most famous real Ezekiel. But the Hollywood feedback loop has, in addition to EZ Reyes, spawned skateboarder Ezekiel Falcone of Disney’s “Zeke and Luther” (2009-12), expert thief Ezekiel Jones of TNT’s “The Librarians” (2014-18) and since 2017 leader of zombie apocalypse survivors King Ezekiel on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” It’s a great example of how the dry bones of discarded names come back to life in later generations.
