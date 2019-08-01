Who is hanging the charming clothespin drawings from Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood to 30th and California Streets, and maybe even farther afield?
Kim Carpenter and daughter Annie first noticed one of the clothespins Wednesday night near Dundee Presbyterian Church at 53rd Street and Underwood Avenue. Then they spotted one by Pitch Pizzeria, the gas station at 50th and Underwood and another near Dundee Elementary School.
They turned the evening into a full-scale scavenger hunt.
“We had a ball,’’ said Carpenter, who writes about art for The World-Herald. “Annie said it’s like following breadcrumbs.’’
Here are some clues.
Carpenter thinks it’s a man because she suspects the paintings are hung at night, when no one is around.
She’s not sure if they were done by a professional, but Carpenter said the artist definitely is skilled.
The initials “T.M.” are on each drawing, which are done on heavy paper. They are dated and numbered, i.e. 17 of 50.
Each of the clothespin drawings is nailed to a telephone pole. That takes some time.
Carpenter said the drawings are called guerrilla art. It’s art left in urban areas for people to discover. Taking it home to enjoy gives it a longer life. Left in the elements, the work would decay.
“It’s this wonderful little whimsy to the everyday experience,’’ Carpenter said. “This person is making us pause and linger and look at these details of the urban landscape that we normally wouldn’t notice at all.’’
Like telephone poles.
The pair found 13 drawings Wednesday, traveling through Dundee, the Blackstone area and down to 30th and California. They want to look for more in other neighborhoods. They could tell that other people already had taken some pieces.
They have shared a few of the 13 with friends and plan to frame and hang the others in 16-year-old Annie’s room. Carpenter jokes that most teens probably don’t even know what clothespins are or how they’re used.
It’s not the first time Carpenter has spotted guerrilla art in Dundee. She saw several drawings four or five years ago, and is thrilled an artist has returned.
It’s intriguing, she said, to try to figure out who it might be, and a wonderful surprise for people in the area.
“I think it’s a chance for people to acquire some original art in a really fun way.’’
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
