It’s a clothespin whodunnit.

Who is hanging the charming clothespin drawings from Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood to 30th and California Streets, and maybe even farther afield?

Kim Carpenter and daughter Annie first noticed one of the clothespins Wednesday night near Dundee Presbyterian Church at 53rd Street and Underwood Avenue. Then they spotted one by Pitch Pizzeria, the gas station at 50th and Underwood and another near Dundee Elementary School.

They turned the evening into a full-scale scavenger hunt.

“We had a ball,’’ said Carpenter, who writes about art for The World-Herald. “Annie said it’s like following breadcrumbs.’’

Here are some clues.

  • Carpenter thinks it’s a man because she suspects the paintings are hung at night, when no one is around.
  • She’s not sure if they were done by a professional, but Carpenter said the artist definitely is skilled.
  • The initials “T.M.” are on each drawing, which are done on heavy paper. They are dated and numbered, i.e. 17 of 50.
  • Each of the clothespin drawings is nailed to a telephone pole. That takes some time.

Carpenter said the drawings are called guerrilla art. It’s art left in urban areas for people to discover. Taking it home to enjoy gives it a longer life. Left in the elements, the work would decay.

“It’s this wonderful little whimsy to the everyday experience,’’ Carpenter said. “This person is making us pause and linger and look at these details of the urban landscape that we normally wouldn’t notice at all.’’

Like telephone poles.

The pair found 13 drawings Wednesday, traveling through Dundee, the Blackstone area and down to 30th and California. They want to look for more in other neighborhoods. They could tell that other people already had taken some pieces.

They have shared a few of the 13 with friends and plan to frame and hang the others in 16-year-old Annie’s room. Carpenter jokes that most teens probably don’t even know what clothespins are or how they’re used.

It’s not the first time Carpenter has spotted guerrilla art in Dundee. She saw several drawings four or five years ago, and is thrilled an artist has returned.

It’s intriguing, she said, to try to figure out who it might be, and a wonderful surprise for people in the area.

“I think it’s a chance for people to acquire some original art in a really fun way.’’

