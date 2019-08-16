So, where did Bernadette go?
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” a film based on the best-selling comic novel by Maria Semple, opens Friday. Cate Blanchett plays Bernadette Fox, an agoraphobic architect with feuding neighbors and a philandering husband whose teenage daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson), must find her when she disappears. Since it’s a comedy, one can assume a happy ending.
Bernadette is a French feminine form of Bernard, an ancient Germanic name meaning “bear-brave.”
The most famous Bernadette is St. Bernadette Soubirous (1844-1879), a miller’s daughter whose 1858 visions of a woman calling herself “The Immaculate Conception” were declared valid by the Roman Catholic church in 1862. The grotto near Lourdes in southern France where the visions occurred is one of the world’s most popular pilgrimage sites.
Bernadette’s parents named her after medieval French monk St. Bernard of Clairvaux (1090-1153). After she became a novice of the Sisters of Charity, Bernadette spent hours copying texts related to St. Bernard.
French name experts point out that Bernadette was a rare name that didn’t become popular in France until after Soubirous was beatified in 1925. Until then, Bernardine was more common.
There are no American-born Bernadettes in the United States census before Soubirous’ famous visions. The earliest example, Bernadette Ganselin of St. Ignace, Michigan, was a daughter of Canadian immigrants born in 1864.
When Social Security’s yearly name lists started in 1880, eight Bernadettes were born, ranking it 634th. The name rose as Lourdes became known to devout Roman Catholics. Newborn Bernadettes almost doubled in 1934 after Pope Pius XI canonized St. Bernadette on Dec. 8, 1933.
Hollywood had a bigger impact. “The Song of Bernadette,” starring Jennifer Jones as the saint, premiered on Dec. 21, 1943. Jones got a Best Actress Oscar for the role. In 1942, 373 Bernadettes were born, and 1,321 arrived in 1946, when it ranked 188th, its highest ever.
Bernadette had another surge in 1958, inspired by a television version of “The Song of Bernadette” starring Pier Angeli, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the saint’s visions. It was helped the next two years by Andy Williams’ hit song “The Village of St. Bernadette.”
Bernadette Carroll (1944-2018) was part of the singing group “The Angels,” whose No. 1 hit “My Boyfriend’s Back” (1963) is a classic “girl group” song. A bigger impact on baby names was The Four Tops’ 1967 hit “Bernadette.” Including the line, “Bernadette, I want you because I need you to live,” it’s also famous for a “false ending,” after which the lead singer shouts “Bernadette!” and the song resumes. That shout helped Bernadette get back up to 237th in 1967.
The most famous living Bernadette is surely Broadway musical star Bernadette Peters (born 1948). Her winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for “Pennies from Heaven” (1981) boosted the name back to 478th in 1982.
Bernadette left the top thousand names in 1993. Today, the best-known Bernadette may be the fictional Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), the former waitress who earned a Ph.D. in microbiology and married “space toilet” designer Howard on hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” (2009-19).
As the comic mother of a teenager, Cate Blanchett’s Bernadette won’t inspire many namesakes. Still, St. Bernadette of Lourdes will ensure her name is remembered for generations to come.
