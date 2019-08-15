rebekah hagen

Rebekah Hagan

A new generation of activists is changing the anti-abortion movement, Rebekah Hagan said.

Hagan said she successfully reversed a medication abortion in 2013, and she is now is the community outreach coordinator at a California crisis pregnancy center. Hagan will deliver the keynote talk at Essential Pregnancy Services’ annual Breakfast for Life on Saturday.

“The tactics of shaming and graphic sign-holding don’t work,” she said in an interview this week. “They make women feel even more uncomfortable and afraid. We have to speak with grace and realize that many people have already been affected by this.”

The pro-life movement has shifted to include people who aren’t necessarily conservative or Christian or Caucasian, said Hagan, who at 25 is one of the nation’s youngest speakers on unplanned pregnancy. She offered Pro-Life San Francisco as an example, calling it a “huge liberal organization.” The group’s website approaches the issue from a human rights and body integrity position, among other issues, and states upfront that “you don’t have to be religious to be pro-life.”

Hagan was in Nebraska earlier this year to speak at the Nebraska Legislature in support of LB 209, a bill to require that women be told 24 hours in advance that the abortion pill is able to be reversed, but only if you begin the reversal within a set time period. It also requires the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to publish information on its website on finding a qualified health professional who can administer the controversial process that, in some cases, reverses the abortion pill. LB 209, sponsored by Sen. Joni Albrecht, was approved on June 4.

Hagan’s son, Zechariah, was born after she successfully underwent the process. She was an 18-year-old college student with a 10-month old son who found herself pregnant again. Faced with being kicked out at home and afraid that she’d never finish school with two young children, she went to an abortion clinic and began the procedure. She was given drugs to take at home to finish it.

She sat in her car and had instant regret.

“I thought, ‘What did I just do?’ ” she said. She immediately Googled “abortion pill reversal” and eventually found a doctor who had been working on the procedure.

Opponents of the reversal procedure, in which women are given a high dose of progesterone within 72 hours of taking the first abortion pill, say it’s “junk science” that only works in some cases and may cause abnormalities in babies that are carried to term. Such warnings scared Hagan throughout her pregnancy.

Zechariah started kindergarten this week.

“He’s a really awesome kid, normal. He’s everything I thought he wouldn’t be,” Hagan said.

She’ll tell her story and talk about how to help women facing unplanned pregnancies at Saturday’s brunch, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14430 Eagle Run Drive. EPS is a nonprofit that supports and educates women and their partners about parenting and provides material assistance, among other services.

Hagan said she became a speaker to help women who find themselves in the same situation she faced.

“People on the outside have no idea why women are choosing abortion,” she said. “(Women) are operating out of fear. I can explain it because I get it. There’s no hope in sight. I thought, ‘I’ll never graduate from college. I’ll get kicked out of my home.’ ”

None of that happened. She earned a degree at William Jessup University, got married in 2018, had another child in July and delivers as many as 15 speeches a year across the country.

“I can offer hope to people in the same situation because I had a totally different outcome,” she said.

