A new generation of activists is changing the anti-abortion movement, Rebekah Hagan said.
Hagan said she successfully reversed a medication abortion in 2013, and she is now is the community outreach coordinator at a California crisis pregnancy center. Hagan will deliver the keynote talk at Essential Pregnancy Services’ annual Breakfast for Life on Saturday.
“The tactics of shaming and graphic sign-holding don’t work,” she said in an interview this week. “They make women feel even more uncomfortable and afraid. We have to speak with grace and realize that many people have already been affected by this.”
The pro-life movement has shifted to include people who aren’t necessarily conservative or Christian or Caucasian, said Hagan, who at 25 is one of the nation’s youngest speakers on unplanned pregnancy. She offered Pro-Life San Francisco as an example, calling it a “huge liberal organization.” The group’s website approaches the issue from a human rights and body integrity position, among other issues, and states upfront that “you don’t have to be religious to be pro-life.”
Hagan was in Nebraska earlier this year to speak at the Nebraska Legislature in support of LB 209, a bill to require that women be told 24 hours in advance that the abortion pill is able to be reversed, but only if you begin the reversal within a set time period. It also requires the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to publish information on its website on finding a qualified health professional who can administer the controversial process that, in some cases, reverses the abortion pill. LB 209, sponsored by Sen. Joni Albrecht, was approved on June 4.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Hagan’s son, Zechariah, was born after she successfully underwent the process. She was an 18-year-old college student with a 10-month old son who found herself pregnant again. Faced with being kicked out at home and afraid that she’d never finish school with two young children, she went to an abortion clinic and began the procedure. She was given drugs to take at home to finish it.
She sat in her car and had instant regret.
“I thought, ‘What did I just do?’ ” she said. She immediately Googled “abortion pill reversal” and eventually found a doctor who had been working on the procedure.
Opponents of the reversal procedure, in which women are given a high dose of progesterone within 72 hours of taking the first abortion pill, say it’s “junk science” that only works in some cases and may cause abnormalities in babies that are carried to term. Such warnings scared Hagan throughout her pregnancy.
Zechariah started kindergarten this week.
“He’s a really awesome kid, normal. He’s everything I thought he wouldn’t be,” Hagan said.
She’ll tell her story and talk about how to help women facing unplanned pregnancies at Saturday’s brunch, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14430 Eagle Run Drive. EPS is a nonprofit that supports and educates women and their partners about parenting and provides material assistance, among other services.
Hagan said she became a speaker to help women who find themselves in the same situation she faced.
“People on the outside have no idea why women are choosing abortion,” she said. “(Women) are operating out of fear. I can explain it because I get it. There’s no hope in sight. I thought, ‘I’ll never graduate from college. I’ll get kicked out of my home.’ ”
None of that happened. She earned a degree at William Jessup University, got married in 2018, had another child in July and delivers as many as 15 speeches a year across the country.
“I can offer hope to people in the same situation because I had a totally different outcome,” she said.
1 of 86
Tanner Roberts, 9, connects with a ball thrown by his brother Payton Roberts, 12, alongside a large cluster of wild flowers near S. 189th and Harrison Streets.
Avenue Scholar Abdul Bakari works in the service center at Woodhouse Ford. Bakari is one of 28 students taking part in a new internship program being piloted this summer by the Millard Public Schools and the Avenue Scholars Foundation, which provides school mentoring and scholarships for at-risk youths.
Avenue Scholar Audrey Mugisha removes lug nuts from a tire at Woodhouse Ford. Mugisha is one of 28 students taking part in a new internship program being piloted this summer by the Millard Public Schools and the Avenue Scholars Foundation, which provides school mentoring and scholarships for at-risk youths.
A bagworm hangs from a strand of silk in the backyard of an Omaha, Nebraska, home. Bagworms can defoliate and kill evergreens, such as spruce and junipers. Insecticide is best used in mid to late June for best control.
Aubrey Trail, right, stretches showing the marks on his neck during his murder trial at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. On a previous day at the courthouse, Trail, suddenly and without warning, shouted and began slashing his neck with what appeared to be a small blade of some kind.
Denise Lewis, the director of Raptor Recovery, holds a young female peregrine falcon, who has not been named, during a press conference at Mutual of Omaha. The falcon, about 10 to 12 weeks old, took flight from the buildingâ€™s roof after the press conference.
Martin Valenzuela, of Omaha, walks past art that is permanently on display near the intersection of S. 24th and L Streets after departing a bank in Omaha. Temperatures reached the high 90's and over 100 degrees with the heat index.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
Stephen Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with his wife Shirley, builds a walk-in freezer. Smith's business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
Shirley Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with her husband Stephen, serves a couple of mixed drinks to customers. The business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
A customer is reflected in the glass door of Heron Bay. Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, is being repaired from flooding March, when it was inundated with water and sand.
Stephen Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with his wife Shirley, takes a sip of coffee while building a walk-in freezer. Smith's business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
A shirt remains inside of Wardrobe Spa, which is located at 16869 Audrey St., after in an October, 2018, explosion leveled most of the building. The damaged building is seen here on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The explosion blow out the business' front doors.
Principal Lu Ann Jacobs embraces fourth grader Harley Hackett alongside fifth grader Samuel Kimbril as students were welcomed back for the first day of school at Wilson Focus Elementary School in Omaha.
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. To the right is Hall's dog Maya. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Matt Hall, left, hugs his wife Terra before she leaves for the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. Matt hasn't been able to help out on the farm as much this season. He's been working off the farm to help make ends meet. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Terra Hall harvests potatoes on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Matt Hall, left, and his wife Terra talk about the quality of a tomato as they load vegetables into a van for Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Terra Hall, left, and husband Matt have breakfast before sunrise on Saturday as they prepare to take vegetables the farmers market in downtown Omaha. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
Firststar Recycling CEO Dale Gubbels stands next to tons of cardboard bundles waiting to be recycled. Gubbels said that it has been hard to move the cardboard since the Chinese have reduced the amount of cardboard that they were recycling.
Sherrie Eastman, who works in accounting support for Firststar Recycling, helps to manage the recycling of cardboard at the facility. As the Chinese market for recycling cardboard has been reduced, it has become more difficult to move according to Firststar Recycling CEO Dale Gubbels.
Westside alum Tyler Owen, left, and engineering and technology teacher John Bombac spoke while looking at the construction of the new Engineering and Technology Lab at Westside High School in Omaha. Owen is CEO and president of Owen Industries and was a key donor in the expansion.
Vice chair of the County Fair Advisory Board Eddie Biwer, left, Governor Pete Ricketts and Douglas County Fair manager Debra Brooks cut the ribbon to kickoff the Douglas County Fair at Village Pointe Amphitheater in Omaha.
Rosalyn Mazur, right, 5, caught a baby doll to try and pass time while waiting for Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 to arrive at Union Pacific Home Plate, outside TD Ameritrade Park at 12th and Cuming Streets in Omaha.
Alex Diamond, an 18-year-old Millard South High School student who has high-functioning autism, poses for a portrait at MSHS in Omaha. Diamond is one of many students that Millard Public Schools and the Munroe-Meyer Institute's new program to combat social isolation for students on the spectrum will provide aid.
Camper Aaron Dawson looked at a kinkajou from Wildlife Encounters during Camp Munroe at Munroe-Meyer Institute in Omaha. The kinkajou is a tropical rainforest mammal of the family Procyonidae related to olingos, coatis, raccoons, and the ringtail and cacomistle.
Tanner Roberts, 9, connects with a ball thrown by his brother Payton Roberts, 12, alongside a large cluster of wild flowers near S. 189th and Harrison Streets.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Christine Cruwe leads her dog Packer through Lauritzen Gardens. Leashes at Lauritzen, an event in which the 100 acres and miles of trails at the gardens are opened to canines and their humans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two vehicles collided with a building on Metro Community Collegeâ€™s Fort Omaha campus near 30th Street and Ellison Avenue.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Ziegler, a 911 dispatcher, takes calls at the new Douglas County 911 center. The Douglas County 911 center recently moved into their new location.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Avenue Scholar Abdul Bakari works in the service center at Woodhouse Ford. Bakari is one of 28 students taking part in a new internship program being piloted this summer by the Millard Public Schools and the Avenue Scholars Foundation, which provides school mentoring and scholarships for at-risk youths.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Avenue Scholar Audrey Mugisha removes lug nuts from a tire at Woodhouse Ford. Mugisha is one of 28 students taking part in a new internship program being piloted this summer by the Millard Public Schools and the Avenue Scholars Foundation, which provides school mentoring and scholarships for at-risk youths.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsay Peterson, the Millard North volleyball coach, was named the Omaha World-Herald's Nebraska girls high school coach of the year.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tanner Schroder, 7, of Omaha, searches for frogs while fishing with his aunt Julie Shaffer of Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Lake Manawa.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bagworm hangs from a strand of silk in the backyard of an Omaha, Nebraska, home. Bagworms can defoliate and kill evergreens, such as spruce and junipers. Insecticide is best used in mid to late June for best control.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aubrey Trail, right, stretches showing the marks on his neck during his murder trial at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. On a previous day at the courthouse, Trail, suddenly and without warning, shouted and began slashing his neck with what appeared to be a small blade of some kind.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Denise Lewis, the director of Raptor Recovery, holds a young male peregrine falcon named Fowler during a press conference at Mutual of Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Denise Lewis, the director of Raptor Recovery, holds a young female peregrine falcon, who has not been named, during a press conference at Mutual of Omaha. The falcon, about 10 to 12 weeks old, took flight from the buildingâ€™s roof after the press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Merica Whitehall, the executive director at Fontenelle Forest, shows off a young male peregrine falcon named Fowler to the people attending a press conference at Mutual of Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Merica Whitehall, the executive director at Fontenelle Forest, holds a young male peregrine falcon named Fowler to the people attending a press conference at Mutual of Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A red admiral butterfly gets ready to take off from a purple cornflower in the Morton Meadows Community Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A green sweat bee gathers pollen on a prairie fire coneflower in midtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Lawani, 9, of Omaha, gets soaked while coasting through the Stone Ridge Splash Park on a skateboard.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Emmy Wang, 18, months, enjoys a dip in the pool in her parents front yard as temperatures reached into the upper 90s.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Martin Valenzuela, of Omaha, walks past art that is permanently on display near the intersection of S. 24th and L Streets after departing a bank in Omaha. Temperatures reached the high 90's and over 100 degrees with the heat index.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brian Tipton starts the first part of his class on land while teaching a kayak class for Neighborhood Offshore at Flanagan Lake.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Tipton sends a student into the water during a kayak class for Neighborhood Offshore at Flanagan Lake.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Golfer Bo Hoag walks to the 9th hole's fairway after teeing off. The Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament was held at The Club At Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Tag Ridings tees off while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with his wife Shirley, builds a walk-in freezer. Smith's business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shirley Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with her husband Stephen, serves a couple of mixed drinks to customers. The business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The head from a mannequin guards the counter at Heron Bay as the restaurant, bar rebuilds from the damage it received in the March floods. The business sits right on the Platte River.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A book of Heron Bay matches sits on top of an antique cooler. The restaurant and bar was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A customer is reflected in the glass door of Heron Bay. Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, is being repaired from flooding March, when it was inundated with water and sand.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Smith, who owns Heron Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the Platte River near Springfield, with his wife Shirley, takes a sip of coffee while building a walk-in freezer. Smith's business was damaged in the March flooding when it was inundated with water and sand.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Akol Arop runs drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg delivers fist bumps to staff members during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A shirt remains inside of Wardrobe Spa, which is located at 16869 Audrey St., after in an October, 2018, explosion leveled most of the building. The damaged building is seen here on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The explosion blow out the business' front doors.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tim Barr performs a piece called Carnival during a tech rehearsal for Omaha Fringe in Studio 006 in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the campus of UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Tait goes over cues during a tech rehearsal for Omaha Fringe in Studio 006 in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the campus of UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Tait during plays percussion during a tech rehearsal for a piece called Carnival for the Omaha Fringe in Studio 006 in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the campus of UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Tait, left, and Director of Operations Aaron Wrigley go over over the final notes after a tech rehearsal for Omaha Fringe in Studio 006 in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the campus of UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Principal Lu Ann Jacobs embraces fourth grader Harley Hackett alongside fifth grader Samuel Kimbril as students were welcomed back for the first day of school at Wilson Focus Elementary School in Omaha.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. To the right is Hall's dog Maya. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hall, left, hugs his wife Terra before she leaves for the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. Matt hasn't been able to help out on the farm as much this season. He's been working off the farm to help make ends meet. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the Saturday sunrises Matt Hall loads vegetables into a van to take them to the farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests potatoes on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, center, and hired hands Connor Magnuson, left, and Michaela Mast, cut pipe to make trellises for growing tomato plants at Rhizosphere Farm.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hall, left, and his wife Terra talk about the quality of a tomato as they load vegetables into a van for Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, left, of Rhizosphere Farm, arranges the vegetables for her tent during the Saturday downtown Omaha farmers market. To the right is hired hand Michaela Mast.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall pushes boxes of vegetables into place as she sets up her tent for the Saturday downtown farmers market in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Customer Nicole Engels, left, talks with Rhizosphere Farm's Michaela Mast and Terra Hall during the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Organically grow tomatoes are arranged for sale at the Rhizosphere Farm tent during the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hired hand Michaela Mast creates the pricing board for the Rhizosphere Farm tent at the Saturday downtown Omaha farmers market.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, left, and husband Matt have breakfast before sunrise on Saturday as they prepare to take vegetables the farmers market in downtown Omaha. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. After a decade of organic vegetable farming, the couple can't financially make it work. This is the last season the farm with produce vegetables for the local farmers markets and for local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, right, and hired hands Connor Magnuson, left, and Michaela Mast, hall pipe to make trellises for growing tomato plants at Rhizosphere Farm.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners step through colored pigment during the Color Run in downtown Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Firststar Recycling CEO Dale Gubbels stands next to tons of cardboard bundles waiting to be recycled. Gubbels said that it has been hard to move the cardboard since the Chinese have reduced the amount of cardboard that they were recycling.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sherrie Eastman, who works in accounting support for Firststar Recycling, helps to manage the recycling of cardboard at the facility. As the Chinese market for recycling cardboard has been reduced, it has become more difficult to move according to Firststar Recycling CEO Dale Gubbels.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Craig Nelson bails hay, south of Highway 12, just west of Newcastle.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Molly Winquist, 36, wore Fourth of July themed sunglasses during the JE George Boulevard Parade in Lincoln.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two dogs wait for the best dressed pet contest at Memorial Park after the JE George Boulevard Parade in Lincoln.