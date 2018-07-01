Wearing floral wreaths and listening to ukulele music, locals recently raised more than $745,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands.
On the Road to Paradise Hawaiian Theme brought 500 people to Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District on June 1.
The event benefits BGCM, whose mission is to inspire and enable young people, especially at-risk youth, to see their full potential as productive, responsible and caring members of society.
There are currently 11 clubs in the metro Omaha and southwest Iowa area and one summer camp, Camp Nakomis, that serve children and teens who are often minorities, economically disadvantaged and live in single-parent households. In the next year, BGCM plans three new clubs, BGCM President and CEO Ivan Gilreath said.
To kick off the evening, guests were greeted by a BGCM club member with a fresh Hawaiian lei and attended an outdoor patron party looking out on the Capitol District. It included Polynesian music, hula dancers and specialty cocktails.
A conch shell horn signaled guests into the ballroom for the Hawaiian luau with palm trees, tiki bars, volcanoes and Hawaiian flowers.
The room was arranged with traditional luau-style table seating, and a traditional Hawaiian menu was served, including sesame cabbage salad, Hawaiian chicken and guava cake.
During the program, BGCM Youth of the Year Teiah Wells of North Omaha Club gave her a speech and a video was shown about the impact BGCM has on the lives of local youth. Wells and KMTV 3 News Now anchor Jennifer Griswold co-hosted.
Honorary chairs Cindy and Mogens Bay and Annette and Paul Smith, and event chairs Tammi Bishop and B Gratton were recognized and given a blown glass tropical flower from Crystal Forge Glass Studio.
Tom Kunkel, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands Chief Professional Officer, was also recognized and given a crystal award for his 35 years of service at BGCM.
“As we continue to grow, the community’s support is crucial now more than ever,” Gilreath said. “A sincere thank you to our honorary chairs Cindy and Mogens Bay and Annette and Paul Smith for leading the way as we connect more youth with hope and opportunities.”
Guests were entertained throughout the evening by multiple performances.
Boys & Girls Club North Club members performed a hula dance, choreographed by the Creighton University Hui ’O Hawai’i Club, and Aloha Islanders, a South Florida Polynesian dance company, had a performance featuring drums, hula dancers and male warriors.
The night ended with dancing and music from headlining entertainment Bobby and the Aristocats, a pop, rock and Hawaiian variety music band.
During a live auction, popular high-dollar packages were: a Hawaiian luau for up to 20 people, including food, flowers, entertainment and drinks; a private flight for four to the Dismal River Club in western Nebraska, including two days of unlimited golf, food and drink and lodging credit; a Porsche Sport Driving School experience for two at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, including admission and $2,000 travel credit.
The Big Island Sponsors, donating $50,000, were Cindy and Mogens Bay, Broadmoor Development and Annette & Paul Smith. Maui Sponsors, donating $25,000, were First National Bank, Karen & Kim Hawkins, Cindy and Scott Heider, Susan and Mike Lebens, The Phillip & Terri Schrager Foundation and Valmont Industries, Inc.
ON THE CALENDAR
JULY 30
Help Build A House Golf Event, Gesu Housing, Champions Run Golf Course, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, $150, 402-614-4776 or dalebarr@gesuhousing.com.
AUG. 5-7
Soar in the Sandhills with the Eagles, Central High School Foundation, Dismal River Club, Mullen, Nebraska, $800, chsfomaha.org/events/soar-in-the-sandhills-at-dismal-river-club
AUG. 6
Swing with Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Roncalli Catholic, Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N. 202nd St., $150, roncallicatholic.org/rchs-events/swing-with-pride or 402-571-7670.
AUG. 18
Lyle Japp Memorial Golf Event For Men and Women, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, Tiburon Golf Club, $125, goodnewsjail.org/lylejappgolf or 402-599-2293.
AUG. 23
World Bash Global Homecoming, Intercultural Senior Center, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church Mainelli Center, 11802 Pacific St., $60, interculturalseniorcenter.org.
AUG. 25
Summer Bash for Childhood Cancer, Metro Area Youth Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $100, summerbashforccc.org or 402-740-5158
SEPT. 6
Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration, Omaha Home for Boys, Omaha Marriott Downtown, $125, omahahomeforboys.org.
SEPT. 7
Wings and Wheels Gala, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, Signature Flight Support, 3636 Wilbur Plaza, $120, rmhcomaha.org/fundraising-events/wings-wheels.
Broadway Ball, Omaha Performing Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., $25, omahaperformingarts.org.
SEPT. 13
Decades in Deco, On Track Guild, The Durham Museum, $100, durhammuseum.org or Kim Henze, 402-444-5071.
Night in the Neighborhood, Completely KIDS Guild, Founders One • Nine, 1915 Jackson St., $75, completelykids.org.
Unsung Heroes, CASA of Douglas County, KANEKO, 1111 Jones St., $100, 402-932-5683 or casaomaha.org/unsungheroes.
Beautifully Broken Banquet, Rejuvenating Women, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $55, rejuvenatingwomen.com.
SEPT. 14
An Evening at the Fair, QLI, Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., $150, teamqli.com/fair.
SEPT. 21
No Place Like Home, Angels Among Us, A View on State, 13467 State St., $150, 402-934-0999 or myangelsamongus.org.
OCT. 4
45th Woman of the Year Gala honoring Leslie Andersen, Arthritis Foundation, Omaha Marriott, $150, 402-262-0144.
OCT. 16
A Time for Hope and Healing, The Kim Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $75, thekimfoundation.org or 402-891-6911.
OCT. 18
Climb Higher, Omaha Outward Bound School, Metropolitan Community College Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology Building, Fort Omaha Campus, $100, outwardboundomaha.org/luncheon or 402-614-6360 ext. 214.
OCT. 19
Journey Through Time: A 20th Anniversary Celebration, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, $150, events@sacmuseum.org or call 402-944-3100, ext. 253.
NOV. 7
Christmas Caravan Preview Party Gala, Assistance League of Omaha, Champions Run, $100, 402-342-4288 or alomaha.org.
NOV. 16
Sentimental Journey “With Honor,” The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., $175 and up, 402-444-5071.
If you have news for Around and About, send it to aroundandabout@owh.com. For more information, contact Kate Malott at kate.malott@owh.com or 402-444-1149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.