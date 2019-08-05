The bison herd at the Simmons Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, grew by one this spring, officials announced Monday.
Visitors to the drive-through park can see an auburn-colored calf, born May 27, with its mother and the 31 other bison that roam the park.
Bison calves turn dark brown a few months after birth, the same time their characteristic hump and horns start to grow, the park said in a statement.
The Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari is home to a range of North American wildlife, and since its opening in 1998 has worked to conserve bison and educate the public on the challenges facing the species.
A giraffe born on April 16 glances around while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 rests while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 rests while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
The Henry Doorly Zoo's 19-year-old female giraffe Dottie gave birth to a calf on April 16.
A giraffe born on April 16 rests as her mother Dottie eats some greens while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 rests as her mother Dottie eats some greens while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 walks about as her mother Dottie eats some greens while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 does some grooming while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 looks out from under her mother Dottie while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 explores her enclosure while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
A giraffe born on April 16 walks around while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
Dottie nuzzles her new giraffe calf on Tuesday at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The yet-to-be-named calf was born on April 16.
Henry Doorly Zoo Director Dennis Pate chats about the new giraffe calf born on April 16 to Dottie the 19-year-old giraffe.
A giraffe born on April 16 considers some greens while on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
Brynn Maule watches a new giraffe on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday.
