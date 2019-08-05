Bison Calf

A bison calf born May 27 at the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari.

 LEE G. SIMMONS CONSERVATION PARK AND WILDLIFE SAFARI

The bison herd at the Simmons Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, grew by one this spring, officials announced Monday.

Visitors to the drive-through park can see an auburn-colored calf, born May 27, with its mother and the 31 other bison that roam the park.

Bison calves turn dark brown a few months after birth, the same time their characteristic hump and horns start to grow, the park said in a statement.

The Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari is home to a range of North American wildlife, and since its opening in 1998 has worked to conserve bison and educate the public on the challenges facing the species. 

