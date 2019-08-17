The families being honored at this year’s 123rd Aksarben Ball have been announced.
The official introduction of the Royal Court was held July 28 at the CHI Health Center Arena. This tradition names this year’s princesses, escorts, standard bearers, pages and the Court of Honor.
Beth Wilson, Women’s Ball Committee chairman, and Christie Oberto, Women’s Ball Committee adviser, greeted guests. Ellie Grace served as Royal Court Brunch chairman and Shelly Grote as Royal Court Brunch assistant. Also in attendance were Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman Rob Reed; and 2019 Court of Honor inductees Christopher Abbott, Randy Schmailzl and Roberta Wilhelm. Court of Honor inductee Dr. Ken Cowan was unable to attend.
Jeffrey Taxman, longtime prime minister of the Aksarben Ball, announced the Royal Court.
The previous evening, the families of the princesses and escorts attended a pre-announcement event hosted by the Women’s Ball Committee and organized by Jennifer Alloway, the Royal Court welcome chair. The event was held at Physicians Mutual Omaha.
This year’s ball will be Oct. 19 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Escorts
(All the cities listed below are in Nebraska unless otherwise indicated.)
Selwyn Quentin Bachus II, son of Marla and the Rev. Dr. Selwyn Bachus of Omaha
Costen Emlin Bishop, son of Tammi and Colin Bishop of Omaha
Jonathan Skyler Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha
David John Cavanaugh, son of Julia and John Cavanaugh of La Vista
Brice Gatewood Clark, son of Dinah and Tim Clark of Omaha
Blake John Coen, son of Lori and Kevin Coen of Lincoln
Samuel Jon Cole, son of Thea and Dr. Jack Cole of Cozad
Maximillian Karl deMayo, son of Lynn and retired Lt. Col. Miles deMayo, USAF of Omaha
John Joseph Erikson, son of Shelley Erikson of Omaha and Donald Erikson of Omaha
Caden Mark Fritson, son of Christa and Mark Fritson of Holdrege
Nathan Michael Gell, son of Laura and Richard Worick and Michael Gell of Omaha
Logan Pierce Godbersen, son of Carmen and Gary Godbersen of Wisner
John Logan Goding, son of Lou Ann and Mike Goding of Omaha
Jack Bennett Goldstein, son of Jill and Joe Goldstein of Omaha
Nicholas Bradley Gratton, son of Buffy Gratton of Elkhorn and William Gratton of Omaha
Jarett Joseph Gustafson, son of Wendy Wiseman and Dr. Gary Gustafson of Omaha
Edward Ryan Haddad, son of Ann and Ed Haddad of Omaha
Evan Scott Hansmeier, son of Karie and Scott Hansmeier of Ogallala
Bryce Edwin James, son of Jean and Ed James of Kearney
Jared Kent Jesske, son of Kaye and Jud Jesske of Lincoln
Wallace Edward Johnson, son of Mary and W. Todd Johnson of Omaha
Alec Michael Johnston, son of Nancy and Michael Johnston of Omaha
Charles Kavanaugh Kenney, son of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha
Thomas Allen Koch, son of Lisa and Daniel Koch of Elkhorn
John Austin Koller, son of Denise and John Koller of Arapahoe
Eric Don Leisy, son of Pamela and Steven Leisy of Wisner
Alex Eric Lindquist, son of Joan and Eric Lindquist of Omaha
David Michael Lindsay, son of Mary Beth and John Lindsay of Omaha
Austin Neal McCoy, son of Nancy and John McCoy of Kearney
Theodore James Murphy, son of Stephanie and Todd Murphy of Omaha
Nolan James Poss, son of Kristi and Danny Poss of Scotia
Robert Allen Reed III, son of Stacie and Rob Reed, of Omaha
Alec Liam Edward Reilly, son of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha
Samuel John Schaff, son of Kristine and Thomas Schaff of Omaha
Timothy Nolan Koley Stilmock, son of Dr. Joy and Jerry Stilmock of Syracuse
Jacob McInytre Wright, son of Tina and Vaughn Wright of Beatrice
Princesses
Margaret Foley Abboud, daughter of Ann Marie and Chris Abboud of Omaha
Whitney Nielsen Aman, daughter of Karen and Craig Aman of Blair
Joelly Anne Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington
Elizabeth Sharp Baxter, daughter of Anne and Nicholas Baxter of Omaha
Catherine Marie Belford, daughter of Lori and John Belford of Omaha
Leatha Renee Bennett, daughter of Anne Anderson Bennett of Red Oak, Iowa, and Doug Bennett of Red Oak
Jenna Joyce Bromm, daughter of Nancy and Anton Bromm of Fremont
Tracy Claire Chvala, daughter of Jan Chvala of O’Neill and the late Gary Chvala
Chandlar Faith Dixon, daughter of Robin and Roger Dixon of Omaha
Cailin Ann Doiel, daughter of Jan and Mike Doiel of Omaha
Emily Jean Doll, daughter of Laura and Jay Doll of Omaha
Samantha Allingham Draper, daughter of Kelli and Scott Draper of Omaha
Elle Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha
Abigail Louise Fahleson, daughter of Sara and Mark Fahleson of Lincoln
Emily Elizabeth Fehringer, daughter of Casey and Dr. Ed Fehringer of Omaha
Mimi Olivianne Fitzgerald, daughter of Denise and Tate Fitzgerald of Omaha
Sara Jane Goering, daughter of Katie and Dr. John Goering of Grand Island
Kathleen Mary Hecker, daughter of Melanie and David Hecker of Omaha and Patricia and Chip Corcoran of Overland Park, Kansas
Nichole Elizabeth Heimes, daughter of Lisa and Terry Heimes of Lincoln
Claire Louise Hofmann, daughter of Ann and Dr. Scott Hofmann of Omaha
Judith Carolyn Hove, daughter of Judy and Chris Hove of Lincoln
Hannah Marie Howerter, daughter of Elizabeth and Scott Howerter of Lincoln
Madison Claire Hoy, daughter of Drs. Shannon and David Hoy of Omaha
Rachel Elizabeth Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha
Caitlin Ann Kelley, daughter of Kerry and Craig Kelley of Omaha
Brennan Ashley Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Mike Smith of Crete and Rick Kolbo of Lincoln
Paige Nicole Harder Kristensen, daughter of Terri Harder and Douglas Kristensen of Minden
Olivia Loraine Langenberg, daughter of Brenda and David Langenberg of Omaha
Molly Marie Laughlin, daughter of Terri and Mark Laughlin of Omaha
Victoria Anne Liakos, daughter of Julie and Charlie Liakos of Omaha
Alexandra Beth McCashland, daughter of Beth Asbjornson-McCashland and Dr. Tim McCashland of Omaha
Taylor Drew Cassidy Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen of Omaha
Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz, daughter of Dr. Jessica Meeske and Dr. Todd Pankratz of Hastings
Morgan Elyse Pattermann, daughter of Laura and T.J. Pattermann of Council Bluffs
Jacqueline Rae Petersen, daughter of Jill and Terry Petersen of Omaha
Brianne Gabriela Alina Peterson, daughter of Paige and Steve Peterson of Oakland
Paige Rachel Pflueger, daughter of Paula Pflueger and Clark Froehlich of Norfolk and Brad Pflueger of Norfolk
Margaret Leone Reding, daughter of Sandra and Jim Reding of Omaha
Madeline Elaine Reed, daughter of Stacie and Rob Reed of Omaha
Emma Katherine Reilly, daughter of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha
Mary McCoon Seina, daughter of Pam and Kirk Huxhold of Papillion and A.D. Seina of Omaha
Madeleine Hanna Tolly, daughter of Dr. Chad Tolly of Lincoln and Jenny and David Colson of Lincoln
Addison Klare Waller, daughter of Kerry and Mike Waller of Holdrege
Jordan Anne Walsh, daughter of Julie and John Weiss of Omaha and Michael P. Walsh of Omaha
Madeline Hawke Whitehead, daughter of Chris and Mark Whitehead of Lincoln
Anna Jenae Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus
Hope Elizabeth Wilke, daughter of Sara and Greg Wilke of North Platte
Claire Nicole Wil son, daughter of Dr. Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha
Standard Bearers
Carly Bea Brown, daughter of Amy and Kris Brown
Addison Ann Burroughs, daughter of Karissa and Justin Burroughs
Samuel Isaac Kleinschmit, son of Lori and Ty Kleinschmit
Ellis Christopher Rodgers, son of Sharlon and Chris Rodgers
