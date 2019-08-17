The families being honored at this year’s 123rd Aksarben Ball have been announced.

The official introduction of the Royal Court was held July 28 at the CHI Health Center Arena. This tradition names this year’s princesses, escorts, standard bearers, pages and the Court of Honor.

Beth Wilson, Women’s Ball Committee chairman, and Christie Oberto, Women’s Ball Committee adviser, greeted guests. Ellie Grace served as Royal Court Brunch chairman and Shelly Grote as Royal Court Brunch assistant. Also in attendance were Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman Rob Reed; and 2019 Court of Honor inductees Christopher Abbott, Randy Schmailzl and Roberta Wilhelm. Court of Honor inductee Dr. Ken Cowan was unable to attend.

Jeffrey Taxman, longtime prime minister of the Aksarben Ball, announced the Royal Court.

The previous evening, the families of the princesses and escorts attended a pre-announcement event hosted by the Women’s Ball Committee and organized by Jennifer Alloway, the Royal Court welcome chair. The event was held at Physicians Mutual Omaha.

This year’s ball will be Oct. 19 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Escorts

(All the cities listed below are in Nebraska unless otherwise indicated.)

Selwyn Quentin Bachus II, son of Marla and the Rev. Dr. Selwyn Bachus of Omaha

Costen Emlin Bishop, son of Tammi and Colin Bishop of Omaha

Jonathan Skyler Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha

David John Cavanaugh, son of Julia and John Cavanaugh of La Vista

Brice Gatewood Clark, son of Dinah and Tim Clark of Omaha

Blake John Coen, son of Lori and Kevin Coen of Lincoln

Samuel Jon Cole, son of Thea and Dr. Jack Cole of Cozad

Maximillian Karl deMayo, son of Lynn and retired Lt. Col. Miles deMayo, USAF of Omaha

John Joseph Erikson, son of Shelley Erikson of Omaha and Donald Erikson of Omaha

Caden Mark Fritson, son of Christa and Mark Fritson of Holdrege

Nathan Michael Gell, son of Laura and Richard Worick and Michael Gell of Omaha

Logan Pierce Godbersen, son of Carmen and Gary Godbersen of Wisner

John Logan Goding, son of Lou Ann and Mike Goding of Omaha

Jack Bennett Goldstein, son of Jill and Joe Goldstein of Omaha

Nicholas Bradley Gratton, son of Buffy Gratton of Elkhorn and William Gratton of Omaha

Jarett Joseph Gustafson, son of Wendy Wiseman and Dr. Gary Gustafson of Omaha

Edward Ryan Haddad, son of Ann and Ed Haddad of Omaha

Evan Scott Hansmeier, son of Karie and Scott Hansmeier of Ogallala

Bryce Edwin James, son of Jean and Ed James of Kearney

Jared Kent Jesske, son of Kaye and Jud Jesske of Lincoln

Wallace Edward Johnson, son of Mary and W. Todd Johnson of Omaha

Alec Michael Johnston, son of Nancy and Michael Johnston of Omaha

Charles Kavanaugh Kenney, son of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha

Thomas Allen Koch, son of Lisa and Daniel Koch of Elkhorn

John Austin Koller, son of Denise and John Koller of Arapahoe

Eric Don Leisy, son of Pamela and Steven Leisy of Wisner

Alex Eric Lindquist, son of Joan and Eric Lindquist of Omaha

David Michael Lindsay, son of Mary Beth and John Lindsay of Omaha

Austin Neal McCoy, son of Nancy and John McCoy of Kearney

Theodore James Murphy, son of Stephanie and Todd Murphy of Omaha

Nolan James Poss, son of Kristi and Danny Poss of Scotia

Robert Allen Reed III, son of Stacie and Rob Reed, of Omaha

Alec Liam Edward Reilly, son of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha

Samuel John Schaff, son of Kristine and Thomas Schaff of Omaha

Timothy Nolan Koley Stilmock, son of Dr. Joy and Jerry Stilmock of Syracuse

Jacob McInytre Wright, son of Tina and Vaughn Wright of Beatrice

Princesses

Margaret Foley Abboud, daughter of Ann Marie and Chris Abboud of Omaha

Whitney Nielsen Aman, daughter of Karen and Craig Aman of Blair

Joelly Anne Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington

Elizabeth Sharp Baxter, daughter of Anne and Nicholas Baxter of Omaha

Catherine Marie Belford, daughter of Lori and John Belford of Omaha

Leatha Renee Bennett, daughter of Anne Anderson Bennett of Red Oak, Iowa, and Doug Bennett of Red Oak

Jenna Joyce Bromm, daughter of Nancy and Anton Bromm of Fremont

Tracy Claire Chvala, daughter of Jan Chvala of O’Neill and the late Gary Chvala

Chandlar Faith Dixon, daughter of Robin and Roger Dixon of Omaha

Cailin Ann Doiel, daughter of Jan and Mike Doiel of Omaha

Emily Jean Doll, daughter of Laura and Jay Doll of Omaha

Samantha Allingham Draper, daughter of Kelli and Scott Draper of Omaha

Elle Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha

Abigail Louise Fahleson, daughter of Sara and Mark Fahleson of Lincoln

Emily Elizabeth Fehringer, daughter of Casey and Dr. Ed Fehringer of Omaha

Mimi Olivianne Fitzgerald, daughter of Denise and Tate Fitzgerald of Omaha

Sara Jane Goering, daughter of Katie and Dr. John Goering of Grand Island

Kathleen Mary Hecker, daughter of Melanie and David Hecker of Omaha and Patricia and Chip Corcoran of Overland Park, Kansas

Nichole Elizabeth Heimes, daughter of Lisa and Terry Heimes of Lincoln

Claire Louise Hofmann, daughter of Ann and Dr. Scott Hofmann of Omaha

Judith Carolyn Hove, daughter of Judy and Chris Hove of Lincoln

Hannah Marie Howerter, daughter of Elizabeth and Scott Howerter of Lincoln

Madison Claire Hoy, daughter of Drs. Shannon and David Hoy of Omaha

Rachel Elizabeth Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha

Caitlin Ann Kelley, daughter of Kerry and Craig Kelley of Omaha

Brennan Ashley Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Mike Smith of Crete and Rick Kolbo of Lincoln

Paige Nicole Harder Kristensen, daughter of Terri Harder and Douglas Kristensen of Minden

Olivia Loraine Langenberg, daughter of Brenda and David Langenberg of Omaha

Molly Marie Laughlin, daughter of Terri and Mark Laughlin of Omaha

Victoria Anne Liakos, daughter of Julie and Charlie Liakos of Omaha

Alexandra Beth McCashland, daughter of Beth Asbjornson-McCashland and Dr. Tim McCashland of Omaha

Taylor Drew Cassidy Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen of Omaha

Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz, daughter of Dr. Jessica Meeske and Dr. Todd Pankratz of Hastings

Morgan Elyse Pattermann, daughter of Laura and T.J. Pattermann of Council Bluffs

Jacqueline Rae Petersen, daughter of Jill and Terry Petersen of Omaha

Brianne Gabriela Alina Peterson, daughter of Paige and Steve Peterson of Oakland

Paige Rachel Pflueger, daughter of Paula Pflueger and Clark Froehlich of Norfolk and Brad Pflueger of Norfolk

Margaret Leone Reding, daughter of Sandra and Jim Reding of Omaha

Madeline Elaine Reed, daughter of Stacie and Rob Reed of Omaha

Emma Katherine Reilly, daughter of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha

Mary McCoon Seina, daughter of Pam and Kirk Huxhold of Papillion and A.D. Seina of Omaha

Madeleine Hanna Tolly, daughter of Dr. Chad Tolly of Lincoln and Jenny and David Colson of Lincoln

Addison Klare Waller, daughter of Kerry and Mike Waller of Holdrege

Jordan Anne Walsh, daughter of Julie and John Weiss of Omaha and Michael P. Walsh of Omaha

Madeline Hawke Whitehead, daughter of Chris and Mark Whitehead of Lincoln

Anna Jenae Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus

Hope Elizabeth Wilke, daughter of Sara and Greg Wilke of North Platte

Claire Nicole Wil son, daughter of Dr. Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha

Standard Bearers

Carly Bea Brown, daughter of Amy and Kris Brown

Addison Ann Burroughs, daughter of Karissa and Justin Burroughs

Samuel Isaac Kleinschmit, son of Lori and Ty Kleinschmit

Ellis Christopher Rodgers, son of Sharlon and Chris Rodgers

Photos: The 2018 Aksarben Ball

1 of 13

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription