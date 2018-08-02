A Dictionary of Nebraska Words

The Dictionary of American Regional English, a compendium of regional and folk speech, lists several examples of regional words used in Nebraska. Words and definitions are taken from daredictionary.com.

» blowout (noun): A hollowed out area of bare ground caused by wind erosion.

» chophill (noun): A small, usually barren hill that appears as if roughly chopped up.

» doodinkus (noun): Another word for 'doohickey;' an unspecified gadget.

» dugout (noun): A primitive dwelling built wholly or partly underground.

» oil mat (noun): An oiled road.

» pickle (noun): A pull-tab lottery ticket.

» pump (noun, used in the phrase 'on pump'): On credit.

» runza (noun): A pocket of bread of pastry dough traditionally stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, onions and spices.

» sandhiller (noun): An inhabitant of the Sand Hills region of western Nebraska.

» soddy (noun): A sod dwelling.

» timber squirrel (noun): A gray squirrel.

» topsy stove (noun): A small stove with an overhanging top.

» hay-waddy (noun): A worker temporarily employed in haying.