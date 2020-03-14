The YMCA of Greater Omaha has announced a change in operations to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • Hours of operation will remain the same, but there will be a reduced number of group fitness classes and programs.
  • All youth sports programs including practices and games will be delayed until at least April 6.
  • Swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes will be canceled beginning Monday. Credit will be issued for remaining classes, and the upcoming spring session is canceled.
  • School’s Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out are canceled through April 6.
  • There will be a reduction in Childwatch hours and new hours will be updated Tuesday morning.

Updates can be found on the YMCA’s website at www.metroymca.org.

