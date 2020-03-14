The YMCA of Greater Omaha has announced a change in operations to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hours of operation will remain the same, but there will be a reduced number of group fitness classes and programs.

All youth sports programs including practices and games will be delayed until at least April 6.

Swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes will be canceled beginning Monday. Credit will be issued for remaining classes, and the upcoming spring session is canceled.

School’s Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out are canceled through April 6.

There will be a reduction in Childwatch hours and new hours will be updated Tuesday morning.

Updates can be found on the YMCA’s website at www.metroymca.org.