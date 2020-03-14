The YMCA of Greater Omaha has announced a change in operations to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Hours of operation will remain the same, but there will be a reduced number of group fitness classes and programs.
- All youth sports programs including practices and games will be delayed until at least April 6.
- Swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes will be canceled beginning Monday. Credit will be issued for remaining classes, and the upcoming spring session is canceled.
- School’s Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out are canceled through April 6.
- There will be a reduction in Childwatch hours and new hours will be updated Tuesday morning.
Updates can be found on the YMCA’s website at www.metroymca.org.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn’t outright recommending against travel, as of Thursday. But it advised that travelers in crowded settings, such as airports, may increase their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.