Iowa’s largest public universities will “move as quickly as possible” toward online classes because of concern over the coronavirus.

The Iowa Board of Regents directed the three — Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa — to “prepare for this eventuality this week,” said a notice from the regents’ office in Urbandale, Iowa. The Iowa system has spring break next week.

The directive said specific information about moving all classes online will be given to the institutions by Thursday morning.

Colleges throughout the Midwest and nation are gearing up to give all courses off-campus, by computer technology. Iowa’s statement Tuesday was more definitive than many.

But the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, among other schools, said Monday they are considering moving to online courses. Midland University in Fremont has temporarily closed but is doing online classes. Fremont is where a woman who is critically ill with coronavirus disease played in a basketball tournament in late February.

