Another health care worker at a long-term care facility, this time in Hall County, has tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's total number of cases grew to 210 by noon Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health of Human Services.

Officials with the Central District Health Department announced the case Wednesday but did not name the facility.

The department “is currently working with the facility to identify possible exposures and to advise as to prevention measures,” a press release stated.

The Central District Health Department covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties — the area in and around Grand Island. As of Wednesday morning, 16 people there had COVID-19.

A Hall County woman in her 60s with underlying health issues was Nebraska's second coronavirus-related death last week.

Including Hall County, at least six nursing or rehabilitation facilities in Nebraska have residents or health care workers with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The others are Carter Place in Blair, where 19 workers and residents have tested positive; Papillion Manor in Papillion; the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha; Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Omaha campus; and St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. ​

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday issued new guidance for nursing homes, including that all workers wear face masks.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another case Wednesday morning, Lancaster County’s ninth. It is a man in his 30s.