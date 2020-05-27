A staff member at the Douglas County Youth Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Douglas County’s spokeswoman said.
That staffer is the first at the youth center to be confirmed with the disease, Leia Baez said. The center began screening all employees for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks, in mid-March.
The center had 142 employees and 77 children as of Tuesday.
Baez said the employee didn’t have contact with youths at the center. Employees who were in close contact with the staffer are in self-isolation in their homes, she said.
Before the staffer’s overnight shift May 17, the temperature check for the person was normal. But the next day the staffer called in sick, Baez said.
