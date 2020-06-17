North Platte Red Cross team leader Jenny Diaz checks information with Cindy Casper of Kearney in April as Casper completes the donation of her 52nd unit of blood. The American Red Cross, for a limited period of time, is conducting free antibody testing for the coronavirus when donors give blood.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A group of firefighters stands outside the Firefighters Union Hall near 60th and Grover Streets, where UNMC was conducting coronavirus and antibody testing in May 2020.
For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all donations of blood, platelets and plasma for coronavirus antibodies that could show donors whether they have been infected with the virus.
The free antibody testing started Monday and is being conducted nationwide, including in Nebraska and Iowa, as the Red Cross tries to build up its blood supply. Elective surgeries that may require donated blood are resuming after being put on hold, and many blood drives were canceled as the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, the executive medical director of direct patient care with Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Antibody testing involves a blood-based test designed to detect the proteins that the immune system makes to fight off infections. Emerging evidence indicates that most people make antibodies in response to COVID-19. The University of Nebraska Medical Center, in partnership with a testing company, recently tested hundreds of Omaha firefighters for the coronavirus and antibodies.
It is not the same thing as testing for a current or active COVID-19 infection — that typically involves a swab up the nose. Do not show up to a blood donation site if you are sick or suspect you have a current case of COVID-19.
In other diseases, the presence of antibodies indicates that people will have some protection from future infection. In the case of COVID-19, it is not yet known how much protection those antibodies provide against the disease or how long any protection might last.
But worldwide, health officials hope that the antibody tests could be a tool in helping to determine when it’s safe to lift social distancing measures and return to work.
Blood donations, which are routinely tested for a number of different infectious diseases, also will undergo antibody testing. Results should be available in seven to 10 days and can be accessed through the Red Cross's blood donation app or the donor portal on the Red Cross website.
"A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity," the Red Cross cautioned in a press release.
Plenty of questions remain about the reliability of different antibody tests and what kind of immunity antibodies might provide if someone is exposed to the coronavirus again.
The specific test the Red Cross is using — the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS® Anti-SARS-CoV2 Total Test — is authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Red Cross said. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still studying different commercial antibody tests and are reviewing antibody data to get a clearer picture of how many people in the United States may have contracted COVID-19, even if they didn't show symptoms or couldn't get access to a test.
