One of the 57 Americans being monitored at Camp Ashland for the new coronavirus has been taken to the Nebraska Medical Center campus for evaluation and testing, officials said Friday.

The adult female is being tested for the new coronavirus. If the test is negative, it will be repeated in 24 hours, per CDC recommendations.

The woman developed some "extremely mild" respiratory symptoms — a cough — overnight. Acting out of an abundance of caution, officials with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to bring her to the National Quarantine Unit. That's in a building separate from those where patients receive care at the Nebraska Medical Center.

The 57 people arrived in Omaha last Friday from the Wuhan area of China, the center of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. 

