Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Toni Schroeder, Nancy Toner and Rosie Matz get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz, Toni Schroeder and Nancy Toner get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Toni Schroeder, left, and Mary Jo Klusmire surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, as she returns home on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
A sign made for Teresa Elliott by one of her sisters on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey. Photographed in Omaha on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Gifts are left on Teresa Elliott's driveway on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Toni Schroeder, Nancy Toner and Rosie Matz get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz, Toni Schroeder and Nancy Toner get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toni Schroeder, left, and Mary Jo Klusmire surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, as she returns home on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign made for Teresa Elliott by one of her sisters on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey. Photographed in Omaha on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gifts are left on Teresa Elliott's driveway on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
The sound of a bell rang out in a west Omaha neighborhood Thursday as six women waited in front of their sister’s home, holding pink roses, encouraging signs and pink champagne.
Teresa Elliott, 59, was arriving home from Nebraska Medicine's Cancer Center in Village Pointe, where she had just marked the end of her 30-day radiation treatment for breast cancer by ringing a bell there.
As Elliott pulled into her driveway, her sisters cheered.
“Six feet a part!” Mary Jo Klusmire said as the six lined up to hand Elliott the roses and a homemade face mask, a precaution against the novel coronavirus.
“I’m so shocked,” Elliott said. “I was very emotional on the way home thinking I would be celebrating by myself.”
With eight sisters and two brothers, Elliott said her family has been there for her throughout her diagnosis and treatment. The mother of four received her diagnosis Dec. 2 after discovering a lump and undergoing a mammogram.
She said her "A team" at Nebraska Medicine made going through treatment easier.
“I went every day, and it was just nice to get it over with," she said.
Life went on as Elliott underwent tests and prepared for treatment. Her boyfriend, Don Konz, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and the two are now engaged. She also has continued to work as a real estate agent.
“I probably didn’t slow down as much as I could have,” Elliott said.
“She stayed positive all the way through,” Klusmire said.
Elliott said she also gained a new perspective.
“People were just so generous in reaching out, sending gifts and I was just shocked the amazing empathy that came from my friends and my sphere,” Elliott said. “And the way I looked at it was that the cancer moved through me, I wasn’t cancer.”
Elliott wasn’t the first of her siblings to beat cancer; her younger sister, Rosie Matz, is also a breast cancer survivor. A similar celebration, complete with a fight song, was held when Matz was declared cancer free.
"Fight Song" by Katy Perry was Elliott’s song. Her sisters played it through a car speaker, and, six feet apart, they danced to it in Elliott’s driveway.
As the siblings waved goodbye, Elliott headed into her house with her fiance. She had beaten cancer, and it was time to drink pink champagne.
1 of 5
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Toni Schroeder, Nancy Toner and Rosie Matz get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz, Toni Schroeder and Nancy Toner get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Toni Schroeder, left, and Mary Jo Klusmire surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, as she returns home on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
A sign made for Teresa Elliott by one of her sisters on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey. Photographed in Omaha on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Gifts are left on Teresa Elliott's driveway on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Photos: Omaha woman gets surprise welcome after her last breast cancer treatment
1 of 5
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Toni Schroeder, Nancy Toner and Rosie Matz get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny Mathey, from left, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz, Toni Schroeder and Nancy Toner get ready to surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toni Schroeder, left, and Mary Jo Klusmire surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, as she returns home on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign made for Teresa Elliott by one of her sisters on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey. Photographed in Omaha on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gifts are left on Teresa Elliott's driveway on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.