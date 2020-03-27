The sound of a bell rang out in a west Omaha neighborhood Thursday as six women waited in front of their sister’s home, holding pink roses, encouraging signs and pink champagne.

Teresa Elliott, 59, was arriving home from Nebraska Medicine's Cancer Center in Village Pointe, where she had just marked the end of her 30-day radiation treatment for breast cancer by ringing a bell there.

As Elliott pulled into her driveway, her sisters cheered.

“Six feet a part!” Mary Jo Klusmire said as the six lined up to hand Elliott the roses and a homemade face mask, a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

“I’m so shocked,” Elliott said. “I was very emotional on the way home thinking I would be celebrating by myself.”

With eight sisters and two brothers, Elliott said her family has been there for her throughout her diagnosis and treatment. The mother of four received her diagnosis Dec. 2 after discovering a lump and undergoing a mammogram.

She said her "A team" at Nebraska Medicine made going through treatment easier.

“I went every day, and it was just nice to get it over with," she said.

Life went on as Elliott underwent tests and prepared for treatment. Her boyfriend, Don Konz, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and the two are now engaged. She also has continued to work as a real estate agent.

“I probably didn’t slow down as much as I could have,” Elliott said.

“She stayed positive all the way through,” Klusmire said.

Elliott said she also gained a new perspective.

“People were just so generous in reaching out, sending gifts and I was just shocked the amazing empathy that came from my friends and my sphere,” Elliott said. “And the way I looked at it was that the cancer moved through me, I wasn’t cancer.”

Elliott wasn’t the first of her siblings to beat cancer; her younger sister, Rosie Matz, is also a breast cancer survivor. A similar celebration, complete with a fight song, was held when Matz was declared cancer free.

"Fight Song" by Katy Perry was Elliott’s song. Her sisters played it through a car speaker, and, six feet apart, they danced to it in Elliott’s driveway.

As the siblings waved goodbye, Elliott headed into her house with her fiance. She had beaten cancer, and it was time to drink pink champagne.