Where there are fireworks, there's smoke, and with it a potential for breathing difficulties for those who are sensitive to air pollution.
The Douglas County Health Department cautions that the risk of health concerns could be heightened over the Fourth of July weekend, with the greatest concerns from Thursday through Sunday.
Smoke may cause breathing difficulties for those with asthma and other heart and lung diseases, plus the elderly, very young children and pregnant women.
Common symptoms caused by the smoke include coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, tightness or pain in the chest, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. They can occur up to several weeks following exposure to particulates, which can lodge in the lungs. Anyone experiencing worsening symptoms should contact their health care provider.
To minimize the risk of problems, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and limit time outdoors.
