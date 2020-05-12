LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, at his coronavirus briefing Tuesday. 

The governor also plans to have a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m. Tuesday and again at 5 p.m. Thursday. The briefings are aimed at better reaching Latinos in Nebraska, who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. 

The briefing comes one day after Nebraska recorded its 100th virus-related death. More than half of the deaths have been among residents of nursing homes. 

