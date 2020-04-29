LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will give his daily coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday, he hinted that he'll have news about the lifting of restrictions in Lancaster County, the state's second-largest county.
Lancaster was not included among the 59 counties, including Douglas and Sarpy Counties, that will see relaxed "directed health measures" as of Monday.
Those changes will allow restaurant dining rooms to reopen, under some restrictions, and permit barber shops and beauty salons to reopen, as long as customers and workers are wearing masks.
Lancaster County, which includes Lincoln, was not included because its directed health measures were enacted later.
