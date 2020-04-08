LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird and Jason Jackson, director of the State Department of Administrative Services, for his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

The governor will speak as state health officials reported 567 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, including 14 deaths. 

It also comes as the state broke its week-old record for first-time unemployment claims. The number of people filing initial claims reached 26,788 last week, up from the 24,725 claims the week previously.

Also Thursday, the largest state employees' union sent a letter to the governor protesting the number of state employees who are required to come in to the office. The letter said more employees should be allowed to work from home, while those whose jobs require their presence should get additional hazard pay. 

