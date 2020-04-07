LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide his daily briefing on the state's coronavirus response at 2 p.m. Tuesday as COVID-19 cases have now spread to 35 of the state's 93 counties.

As of noon on Monday, the state had 412 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A month earlier, Nebraska had one.

The governor will be joined at the briefing by Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the State Department of Health and Human Services.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

