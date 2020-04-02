LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will give his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. on Thursday as the state's confirmed cases climbed to 246.

As of noon Thursday, Douglas County had 116 confirmed cases — the most in the state — followed by Sarpy County with 20 cases and Washington County with 19.

Also on Thursday, the filing of first-time joblesss claims set another record in Nebraska — nearly 25,000 last week — after blowing past all previous records the week before.

The governor will be joined at his briefing by first lady Susanne Shore, State Labor Commissioner John Albin and Matt Blomstedt, the state commissioner of education. 

