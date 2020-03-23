Health officials on Monday confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease in residents of Washington County.
The man and woman have been in isolation at home since Wednesday. Those identified as close contacts of the two will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations. Both are considered low risk:
• Family Fare. 238 8th St., Blair. Sunday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, Iowa. Monday, March 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Washington County cases bring the total tally for the state to 53, according to public health departments.
Those who have symptoms of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19 — fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat — should contact their health care provider. Those with symptoms also should notify their health care provider of any potential exposure to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus and call ahead before going to a clinic or emergency room.
More information about COVID-19 is available at www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus
