Nebraska Medicine employees have begun delivering damaged scrubs and protective gowns to community volunteers who have offered to make repairs.

More than 1,500 sewers are part of the effort after responding to Nebraska Medicine’s call for help.

Rachel Watts, Nebraska Medicine facilities planning assistant, said that although they no longer need volunteers, they’ve received more than 2,400 emails.

“It’s been amazing to see the community support,” she said. “It took my breath away.”

Drivers are dropping off bags of items directly to the homes of the volunteers. All of the gowns and scrubs have been sterilized.

Most of the repairs consist of things like broken and knotted drawstrings.

“I have sewn all my life. I figured this is the least I could do to help,” said volunteer Leslie Johnson. “They need whatever help they can get right now.”

Johnson is a hairstylist who is out of work due to the temporary closing of salons.

Once the items are fixed, they will go directly on the backs of clinical and cleanup teams as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Nebraska Medicine has enough volunteers for this project, it is accepting donations of these items: