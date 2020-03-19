17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

Nine sets of twins. Three sets of triplets.

Even for the always bustling NICU at Methodist Women's Hospital, it's a record.

"I think it's pretty crazy,'' new mom Erika Schwarting said. "There's a lot going on.''

She and husband Travis added Kaden and Tanner to their family on Feb. 7, three months ahead of their May 8 due date.

Eleanor, Jack and Olivia surprised parents Taylor and Conor Feehan with an equally early appearance. Taylor's dad was a triplet, too.

"They decided on Monday they were coming on Monday,'' Taylor Feehan said. "I had a regular doctor's appointment and I was in labor and didn't know it.''

Multiples are nothing new at the hospital, which has one of the most successful fertility programs in the region. It's always so busy that some staff didn't realize they had set a record for multiple births in their care at one time.

"We're used to this. This is what we do,'' said Dr. Khalid Awad, a neonatologist. "Small babies and big babies.''

The only thing you won't see in the NICU is grandparents, family and friends. In the age of coronavirus, only parents are allowed. Awad said they're considered part of the care team.

Travis Schwarting has started working from home and the couple only goes from house to hospital to keep the babies safe from germs. No grocery shopping or eating out.

The ban is tough on extended family. The boys are the first grandbabies on both sides.

"Today would have been the first day they would have been able to hold them,'' Erika Schwarting said.

In just a few days the Feehans have already become used to answering questions about their health every time they visit. It’s a part of the screening process the NICU has recently implemented.

It's too early, they say, to start worrying about how they'll care for the triplets when they come home in four to six weeks if social distancing is still required.

They're just happy to now be a family of five.

"It's pretty great,'' Conor Feehan said. "They've got some growing to do but for the most part they are doing really well.''

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

