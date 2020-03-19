Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
Even for the always bustling NICU at Methodist Women's Hospital, it's a record.
"I think it's pretty crazy,'' new mom Erika Schwarting said. "There's a lot going on.''
She and husband Travis added Kaden and Tanner to their family on Feb. 7, three months ahead of their May 8 due date.
Eleanor, Jack and Olivia surprised parents Taylor and Conor Feehan with an equally early appearance. Taylor's dad was a triplet, too.
"They decided on Monday they were coming on Monday,'' Taylor Feehan said. "I had a regular doctor's appointment and I was in labor and didn't know it.''
Multiples are nothing new at the hospital, which has one of the most successful fertility programs in the region. It's always so busy that some staff didn't realize they had set a record for multiple births in their care at one time.
"We're used to this. This is what we do,'' said Dr. Khalid Awad, a neonatologist. "Small babies and big babies.''
The only thing you won't see in the NICU is grandparents, family and friends. In the age of coronavirus, only parents are allowed. Awad said they're considered part of the care team.
Travis Schwarting has started working from home and the couple only goes from house to hospital to keep the babies safe from germs. No grocery shopping or eating out.
The ban is tough on extended family. The boys are the first grandbabies on both sides.
"Today would have been the first day they would have been able to hold them,'' Erika Schwarting said.
In just a few days the Feehans have already become used to answering questions about their health every time they visit. It’s a part of the screening process the NICU has recently implemented.
It's too early, they say, to start worrying about how they'll care for the triplets when they come home in four to six weeks if social distancing is still required.
They're just happy to now be a family of five.
"It's pretty great,'' Conor Feehan said. "They've got some growing to do but for the most part they are doing really well.''
