Samantha Sack's mom can finally sleep.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate, stuck in Peru because of the coronavirus pandemic, made it home to Lincoln on Tuesday after a 72-hour journey from the city of Arequipa.

"She went to bed as soon as she saw my face,'' Sack said of her mother, Patricia. "She could finally breathe easy.''

Sack, a Fulbright scholar, wasn't sure how she was going to get home when the Peru borders closed a few weeks ago. But a World-Herald reader contacted her on Facebook after reading about her ordeal. A few other people had reached out, too.

The OWH reader told her to get in contact with Jeremy Daggett, director of Harding University Latin America, who lives in Arequipa. He was helping a group of U.S. students from Louisiana return home.

When Julie Chung at the U.S. Embassy in Lima heard about Daggett's effort, they coordinated efforts to get five busloads of Americans in Arequipa back to the United States. After receiving the OK from the Peruvian government, more than 1,200 Americans have returned home.

Sack and her roommates took a 20-hour bus ride to Lima, where their paperwork was processed by the embassy, and then they flew into Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Sack said she will be self-isolating for the next three weeks.

"No Nebraskans have to worry about me spreading it around,'' she said. "After all that travel, I am nervous — all those crowded buses and flights. I was very cautious, I wore a mask, I didn't touch anything.''

Sack will spend her time in quarantine applying for internships and master's programs. The 23-year-old graduated with a 3.95 GPA in biomechanics and molecular and biomedical biology.

She said she learned a lot about herself during a long month in Peru.

"I am more patient than I thought I was; I can deal with stress,'' she said. "I was eager to see I was able to keep my wits about me.''