Paramedic Ben Tysor has now worked on the front lines of two of the biggest infectious disease events in recent Omaha history.
In 2014, Tysor was part of the team that transported Omaha’s first two Ebola patients from Eppley Airfield to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
On Friday, the 39-year-old was clad from head to toe in personal protective equipment, swabbing the nasal passages of firefighters as part of a UNMC study that may answer some important questions about the novel coronavirus.
This week, all 650 members of the Omaha Fire Department could volunteer to get a nasal swab to test for the virus, as well as a blood draw to check for antibodies, the proteins that the immune system makes to fight off infections.
The study should show how prevalent the virus is among first responders, but it will also allow researchers to explore questions about whether and when people develop antibodies, said Dr. Steven Hinrichs, chairman of UNMC’s pathology and microbiology department.
Because the researchers will have detailed histories from the firefighters, they will be able to look at whether some had symptoms weeks ago but couldn’t get tested. They will also be looking at how much and what kind of antibodies are present.
“We’re trying to lay the clinical groundwork and basis for antibody testing to know what its value is going to be as we move forward,” Hinrichs said.
Over three days this week, the first responders were able to swing by the Firefighters Union Hall near 60th and Grover Streets to get tested. Many of them did so during a work shift.
The testing wasn’t required, and participants could choose one of the tests and opt out of the other, Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman said. The antibody results are expected to be mailed out in about a week. The coronavirus test results should come back in a few days.
“It’ll be a good measure of our protective equipment that we’ve been wearing,” Bossman said. “Is it working? Is it protecting our people? Is it protecting the citizens when we’re responding to their homes?”
Tysor, the paramedic, described his own test as tolerable. He said he got a little teary-eyed when the swab was at its deepest point, but it didn’t last long.
“It was like drinking a Diet Coke and having somebody make you laugh,” he said.
At the testing site, paramedics were administering nasal swabs as UNMC phlebotomists drew blood. Dr. Robert Chaplin, the Fire Department’s medical director, said the paramedics had to train by conducting swabs on themselves and other people before being cleared for the study.
Chaplin, who works in the pediatric intensive care units at UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, said a study like the one underway, which looks at the fire department of a larger Midwest city, could show the importance of such testing to the region and the nation.
“This is an important piece of the puzzle,” he said.
UNMC researchers not only seek to understand more about antibodies; they also want to use what they learn to inform the development of a vaccine.
COVAXX, the private company that produced the tests UNMC is using, also has a vaccine candidate in development. UNMC is partnering with the company on that effort, too, Hinrichs said.
Locally, Meridian Clinical Research in Omaha expects to begin recruiting participants for upcoming vaccine trials in late May in Omaha, Norfolk and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, said Andrew Kimball, vice president of business development. About 90 vaccine development projects are underway around the world, according to the New York Times.
Hinrichs said he and Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, began putting the firefighter project together about a month ago.
While many see a vaccine as key to returning the world to a more normal way of life, antibody tests are seen as a potential screening tool that could help government and health officials determine when it’s safe to lift restrictions and reopen workplaces.
Hinrichs said the researchers will compare their results to four other antibody tests. While the company is supplying the materials needed to conduct the tests, UNMC scientists will run them.
Hinrichs said he’s also trying to get a feel for how long it will take to collect blood, screen and take histories for 650 people as businesses eye reopening.
“If a company wants their entire workforce tested, what will that take?” he said. “It’s a logistics question, so I’m also trying to gather information about that for this study.”
