University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine officials said Thursday that they’re in the early stages of developing plans that would propel clinical care and research to the next level with the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility.
The project could consist of several buildings to be constructed on the northwest corner of the medical center campus, the leaders said at a press conference. Those buildings could include one or more new towers for research and inpatient care.
Early estimates project costs between $1 billion and $2 billion.
But UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who briefed the NU Board of Regents on Thursday, stressed that the plans are in very preliminary stages. No final planning has been completed.
“We are just setting the stage at this time,” he said.
The facilities would be intended not only to expand the medical center’s capacity to care for patients, educate the next generation of health care providers and conduct research but also to replace older facilities — some up to 70 years old — and transform the delivery of care, Gold said.
In recent years, the medical center has worked with the federal government on biocontainment efforts, including caring for patients with Ebola and training first responders.
Over that same time, Gold said, governments at all levels have become increasingly aware of a variety of potential hazards they face from natural and human-caused disasters.
The medical center could be a partner in an all-hazards center that would be a destination for patients caught up in local, regional and national disasters.
The medical center’s history of public-private partnerships, including with the federal government, Gold said, has “produced a unique opportunity for us.”
In an interview, he said creating such a center could repurpose some beds for disaster victims but would not decrease the capacity of the Nebraska Medical Center or UNMC to deliver care to the community.
Architectural renderings and program specifics for the project are not yet available.
Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said the health system doesn’t believe that its current facilities are large enough to provide the care Nebraskans need, particularly as the population ages.
New facilities would also allow the health system to take full advantage of new technologies such as telehealth, which stand to improve outreach across the state while lowering operating costs.
Stanford University, for instance, just opened a new hospital with new technology that reimagines care for patients, and other such facilities are also being designed or built.
Linder noted that the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center was built through a public-private partnership and created a model that combines cancer care and research in one building.
“Our ability to do that should not be limited to cancer care,” he said.
Linder said the medical center will have about seven acres, plus some additional ground, available once the Munroe-Meyer Institute relocates to Aksarben Village.
That would allow the partners to proceed with construction without interfering with patient care in its existing hospital towers, he said. It would take until early 2021 to access that land.
The medical center has also acquired land — about 28 acres — on the west side of Saddle Creek Road that could host ancillary services such as parking, hotels and light retail.
When asked where the $1 billion to $2 billion to finance such a project would come from, Linder said that would depend on how partnerships materialize over time.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said UNMC “is recognized as a leader in essential patient care, health education and medical research.”
“UNMC’s growth has created exceptional employment and development in midtown,” she said. “The city is proud and excited to support continued campus growth and the opportunity to expand UNMC’s role in the treatment of infectious diseases and other biological hazards.”
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have had an increasing role as a collaborator with federal agencies.
UNMC has already begun training federal workers in a new training, simulation and quarantine center on campus. The National Center for Health Security and Biopreparedness, in the new $121.8 million Davis Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning, was funded in part by a $19.8 million federal grant.
In 2018, Nebraska Medicine was one of two health centers nationwide to receive a $3 million federal grant for a pilot project demonstrating how a regional response system could work in a disaster large enough to overwhelm local hospitals. The other was Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and partner Harvard Medical School.
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient's heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
