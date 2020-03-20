With concerns rising about shortages of protective gear for health care workers, a team from Nebraska Medicine has developed a safe and effective method of decontaminating a highly sought-after type of mask so they can be reused several times.
Instead of tossing what usually are single-use N95 masks, the team has developed a system that involves bagging them, pinning them on wires strung like clotheslines and using ultraviolet light towers to irradiate them.
Just as ultraviolet light can damage human cells, it also disrupts the genetic material of the novel coronavirus and inactivates it, said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for inter-professional health security training and education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
"The shortage of (protective gear) is a nationwide issue," Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of UNMC's infectious diseases division, said in a statement. "Each and every one of these items is increasingly precious. Although we were well prepared, our supplies were beginning to dwindle. We had to find a way to keep our providers and patients safe, and this will definitely help us achieve that goal."
Hospitals across the country are reporting shortages of the masks. Minnesota-based 3M has doubled its production in response, according to one report. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has even suggested that health care providers might use homemade masks, such as bandanas or scarves, as a last resort.
Friday, the Journal of the American Medical Association put out a call for "creative, immediate solutions" for ways to conserve and maximize the use of protective gear.
Lowe said other hospital systems also have started to use the same method Nebraska Medicine is using. Team members also have fielded inquiries about it from colleagues in other parts of the country, particularly on the East and West Coasts.
The process uses the same ultraviolet towers — metal frames ringed with ultraviolet light tubes, not the kind people might use at home — used in the final stage of decontaminating the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. After the treatment, the masks are returned to their original owners to reuse. The team has tested treated masks to make sure they're virus-free afterward.
Lowe said the process will allow the health system to use the masks two or three times. The team is conducting tests to see whether they can further extend the masks' useful lives.
"Taking these measures now before we're at a point where we're already out of masks is a critical measure for us," he said.
Hospital staff, officials said, have been given instructions in how to safely remove their masks and place them in bags for transport to the decontamination room.
Community partners and members of the public also have offered to donate masks. The health system, officials said, is exploring all of them as it seeks to add to its stockpile of protective gear.
