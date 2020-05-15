We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska may have reached its peak for coronavirus cases, an infectious disease specialist said Thursday, but infections in long-term care facilities remain a problem.

That’s according to Dr. M. Salman Ashraf, medical director of the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“It appears to be at the peak, a plateau,” Ashraf said, during a televised town hall with Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We might even be on the way to a decline. We have to wait a few more days. There is hope, we should be looking forward to that.”

But his comments were tempered by Ricketts, who quickly followed with a call to keep expectations in check.

“Let’s be cautious,” Ricketts said.

Both reiterated that the course of the virus is somewhat dependent on Nebraskans.

“We still need to do all the basic things,” Ashraf said: Social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, shop solo and with purpose.

“Those are important things,” Ashraf said. “If we follow those, we’ll continue to see we’re on the right path.”

The number of new cases rose sharply in mid-April and have generally ranged from 300 to 400 each day since then, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Many of the questions during the live NET town hall were about long-term care facilities and sports.

Families that have been separated from loved ones at those facilities, and whose loved ones are struggling, questioned restrictions at the homes.

Ashraf said the virus can spread rapidly through long-term care facilities, from no apparent infections to more than half the residents infected in just a few days. That’s why, he said, residents must remain isolated and visitors prohibited, even in areas of Nebraska where confirmed infections are rare or nonexistent.

In terms of sports, Ricketts said it’s possible that the state will allow additional sports this summer beyond softball and baseball. What happens next, he said, will depend upon how June unfolds.

Ricketts also said young athletes can voluntarily congregate to train on public fields, as long as the group size remains below 10 and social distancing guidelines are followed.

Our best staff photos of May 2020