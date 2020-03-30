LINCOLN — A leading authority on pandemics speculated Friday that Nebraska’s cases of coronavirus might not start declining until late April.

Dr. James Lawler, head of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts in an interview Friday with The World-Herald. Lawler has been a key adviser to the governor in devising the state’s plan for handling a pandemic.

Lawler and Ricketts both said it’s difficult to predict when the coronavirus will “peak” in the state or when things might begin returning to normal.

It takes at least four weeks, they said, to determine whether the precautions like those taken in Nebraska have worked, and Ricketts said he continues to believe that the state is ahead of the curve, by taking precautions sooner than some other states.

Nebraska’s first case was confirmed March 5, and major precautionary steps began March 16, so that means it could be at least a couple of more weeks.

“I think we’ll know better once we have more widespread testing,” Lawler said. “Right now, we’re guessing, we’re looking through a keyhole trying to determine what’s going on.”

For instance, he said, Wuhan, China — where the coronavirus outbreak began — is just now considering relaxing the total shutdown of that city of 11 million people, just more than two months after the shutdown began.

Lawler said there’s “good and bad news” related to the interventions that have been undertaken in Nebraska. The good news is that social distancing should slow the spread of the virus, drawing out the “initial wave” of infections, avoiding a sudden surge of cases that will overwhelm the health care system. The bad news is that the impact will be drawn out longer.

“It’s just kind of a big math problem,” Lawler said. “You’re trying to reduce the probability that a person who is infected comes in close contact with someone who is susceptible.

“The fewer of those, obviously, the less transmission you’re going to get.”

Right now, Lawler said the state is in the “hammer” stage, where serious precautions need to be taken. Later, will come a “dance” stage, where more nuanced and targeted safeguards will be ordered to keep the spread in control, while allowing the economy to get back to normal, he said.

Lawler said that if he had to “guess,” Nebraska should be past the “major peak of the wave for this particular go-around” by the end of April.

“Then, we can start looking at potentially altering some of our nonpharmaceutical interventions,” the doctor said. “That also assumes that by then, we’ll have dramatically increased testing ability, which I think we will.”

“But I think the reality is we don’t hit complete normal until we get a vaccine,” Lawler said.

Just when a vaccine could be ready for use is unknown. While some experimental vaccines are already being tested, national authorities have said it typically takes 12 to 18 months to develop and test a vaccine before it can hit the market.