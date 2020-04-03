covid-app-icon

The University of Nebraska Medical Center, partnering with Apple and with assistance of students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, have developed a mobile screening app for COVID-19.

The app, 1-Check COVID, will allow people concerned that they or a family member has COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, to go online, answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having the disease. 

The questions include whether the user has risk factors such as recent travel and exposure to people positive for the virus and details about the user's medical condition. 

Based on the information the user provides, the screening app will issue a "low-risk," "urgent-risk" or "emergent-risk" assessment and guide the user through possible next steps based on that person's individual needs. Those steps range from continuing to monitor symptoms, contacting a health care provider or public health department to determine whether testing is needed or calling 911 and/or going to the nearest emergency room.

The app also allows the user to press a button and share the information with a health care provider, family member or employer, if he or she chooses.

"This is a really powerful screening tool that's been extensively tested," Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's chancellor, said at a press conference Friday. 

The app is available for free on the App Store. It can be used beyond Omaha; users enter their ZIP code during the screening process. 

The app was created using Apple's ResearchKit and CareKit frameworks with input from UNMC medical and public health experts. The UNMC team was assisted by UNO's Hanoor Singh, director of development for the Scott Scholars Program, as well as a group of UNO students in the Scott Scholars program.

