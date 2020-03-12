The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced major changes Thursday in schedules and delivery of coursework.

In response to the threat of the new coronavirus, UNO will start spring break early, March 14, and take two weeks off. When UNO returns, classes will be shifted to online. 

UNL will not hold classes next week and will go to online courses through the rest of the semester following spring break.

UNL and UNO joined many institutions in the Midwest and elsewhere that have taken major steps to protect the health of students and help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Classes are canceled at UNL from March 16-20. Then the university will go on spring break for a week. After the one-week break, spring semester classes will be taught remotely beginning March 30 and not in person, Green said. The semester concludes in early May.

UNL said it would keep all of its housing units open.

Institutions including Iowa State, Iowa and Northern Iowa announced this week that they will move to online classes starting March 23 through at least April 3. The three institutions begin their 11-day breaks (including two weekends) Saturday.

More colleges are expected to make announcements today related to the virus. 

