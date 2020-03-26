Marnee Roundtree and her husband are among the “lucky” ones.

They made it home to Lincoln this week from Tanzania.

“I would have preferred to stay,” Roundtree said.

After spending almost five months in a small rural village in Tanzania, the 28-year-old from Parks, Nebraska, was on the verge of having all the necessary permits to study primates there.

A Ph.D. student from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she was hoping to conduct primate research on disease transmission, social behavior and stress loads.

Her work was being financed by a Fulbright grant.

Then the coronavirus began spreading across the globe and American Fulbright scholars were asked to return home as swiftly as possible.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks,” Roundtree said.

Because she and husband, Quinton Granger, had just happened to have already made the nine-hour bus ride to Dar es Salaam to obtain a permit, they were able to arrange travel back to the United States. But then they had to return to their village to gather their belongings. It’s the rainy season and there was some question if the only bridge to their home would be open. Fortunately, they were able to cross, pack and make it back to the city to fly out.

The whole experience was a big financial hit.

"It was the entire Ph.D. project I have been working on for three or four years,” Roundtree said. “We are a little bit overwhelmed.”

Not to mention jobless. Fulbright will not be offering funding to complete the grant at a later time.

Roundtree plans to meet with her adviser, Dr. Elizabeth VanWormer, to consider her options.

“It’s just a lot right now,” Roundtree said. “We will be fine. We have a really great support system. Fortunately, now we have quarantine time to figure out our taxes and how to live in the U.S. with a developing country living stipend.”