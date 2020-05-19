We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two residents of Life Care Center of Elkhorn have died after the coronavirus swept through the facility.

More than half of the center's residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A significant share of employees have been infected, too.

Michelle Yosick, executive director of the facility, announced the deaths in a statement Monday evening.

According to the figures Yosick released, 51 residents have tested positive and 25 have tested negative. Seven residents remain hospitalized, and test results for two are pending.

Testing of staff continues. So far, 22 employees have tested positive and 30 have tested negative.

Employees are recovering at home and the facility is large enough that it is not having difficulty with staffing, Yosick said.

She described as untrue reports that residents were being moved from the facility.

Residents continue to receive care from Life Care staff and are being closely monitored, she said. If health needs dictate, residents are transferred to a hospital.