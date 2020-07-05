Two clubs in Omaha closed their swimming pools over the Fourth of July weekend after a lifeguard at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The Omaha Country Club and the Jewish Community Center confirmed the closures Saturday and Sunday.
Tom McKitterick, the Omaha Country Club's general manager, said Saturday that he was unsure how long the pool would be closed.
"It's more of a staffing problem," he said. "We've been in contact with the health department and told that we could reopen, but it's about having lifeguards."
The Jewish Community Center website reported similar news Sunday about its swimming pool. Alan Potash, the club's CEO, confirmed that the pool was closed.
The JCC website said a member of the lifeguard staff tested positive for the disease. The website said club representatives contacted the Douglas County Health Department immediately.
The club said those who were at the pool from July 1 to July 4 and were within six feet of a lifeguard for more than 15 minutes should follow federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Among other things, those guidelines say someone in such close contact with an infected person should stay at home and quarantine for 14 days.
The website said the JCC lifeguard had no contact with the fitness center, child development center, summer camp, sports camps, dance camps and dance classes.
