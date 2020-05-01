We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Health officials reported two COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska Friday, bringing to 73 the total number of deaths in the state.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 60s from Dawson County. She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, the Health Department said.

The West Central District Health Department reported its second death, that of a Lincoln County woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and suffered serious underlying health conditions.

Douglas County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the county’s health director warned that social distancing is more important than ever now that some restrictions are being relaxed in the Omaha metro area on Monday.

Douglas County has reported a total of 686 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The state reported a total of 4,838 cases Friday, an increase of 557 from the day before.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said, “While some changes will take place at local businesses, you need to continue to protect yourself as you have in recent weeks. Please maintain 6 feet of separation from others and wear a mask when you leave home.”

She also noted that warm, sunny weather will be bringing people outdoors.

The ages of the newly infected in Douglas County range from 7 to 81.

Meanwhile, the Central District Health Department reported a total of 1,170 cases Friday, an increase of 70 from the day before, in its three-county area. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, reported 1,110 cases, the most in Nebraska. Fifty cases were reported in Hamilton County, and Merrick County had 10 cases. The area has recorded a total of 37 deaths.

Dakota County reported 164 new cases Friday, bringing its total number of cases to 942.

The Tyson plant in Dakota City, which employs 4,300 workers and churns out enough beef in a day to feed 18 million people, will be closed until Monday for cleaning. Production had already slowed as more workers called in sick.

Locals suspect that a major coronavirus outbreak is tied to the plant. The Nebraska National Guard has expanded testing there, which may account for some of the increase.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 44 new cases Friday, for a total of 281 cases.

The number of cases, and the percentage of people testing positive, has climbed over the last week, officials said, as testing capacity doubled.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said 53 local cases are tied to meatpacking plants — four from a Smithfield plant in Lincoln and 49 from the Smithfield pork plant in Crete, about 25 miles south of Lincoln.

Forty-five of those who tested positive work in the plants, and the rest are family members or other close contacts.

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.