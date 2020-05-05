We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Grand Island area and one was reported in Dakota County on Tuesday.

The Central District Health Department, which oversees Merrick, Hamilton and Hall Counties, reported the two new deaths, bringing the district’s total to 39.

There have been 31 deaths in Hall County, eight in Hamilton County and zero in Merrick County. In addition, 15 cases have been reported in Merrick County, 50 cases in Hamilton County and 1,285 in Hall County.

As of Tuesday night, Hall County made up about 38% of Nebraska’s reported deaths.

Dakota County also reported a death, bringing the county’s total to three, according to Dakota County Health.

A total of 6,438 cases and 82 deaths were reported in Nebraska as of Tuesday night, an increase of 355 cases from the day before.

As of Monday night, Douglas County hospitals reported that 528 medical surge beds were available and that 74 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Douglas County health officials reported that 106 individuals are known to have recovered from the disease.

Forty-five new cases were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing its total to 439.

Three new cases were reported in Pottawattamie County Tuesday, bringing to 62 the total number of cases in the county, according to the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

Two of the new cases are residents of Council Bluffs; the other is from Oakland.