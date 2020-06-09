We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more Douglas County residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing the county’s total deaths to 49 from the pandemic.

Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two men had died — one in his 50s, the other older than 80.

A total of 5,302 people from Douglas County have contracted the infection since March. The vast majority — more than 89% — don’t require hospitalization, and county data shows that 1,236 are confirmed to have recovered from the virus.

The county added another 96 cases Tuesday. The latest figures show 176 people are in Omaha-area hospitals with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Thirty-seven of those patients are on a ventilator.