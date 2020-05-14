Two more Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 23 throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The two people who died were a woman in her 40s who had underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s, The Douglas County Health Department reported Thursday.

The county reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,911. Omaha-area hospitals had 116 COVID-19 patients through Wednesday, according to the Health Department, and 42 of those patients were on a ventilator.

