Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Douglas County, bringing the death total for Omaha and the surrounding county to 10.

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department announced the deaths, plus 11 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The county has now recorded 299 confirmed cases. The latest infections involve six men and five women who range in age from 23 to 62, according to the Health Department. Seven had contact with a known infected person, one case was community-acquired and three remain under investigation. One of the new cases is hospitalized.

The two people who died were men. One was in his 40s, and the other was in his 70s. Both had underlying health problems.

Their deaths bring Nebraska to a total of 30 deaths from the virus. Through Sunday evening, a total of 1,474 cases had been confirmed in Nebraska. Those numbers will be updated Monday evening.

Sarpy and Cass Counties added seven more confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to 57 cases: 53 in Sarpy and four in Cass.

In Lancaster County, officials announced 10 more cases of COVID-19, for a total of 85. The new cases involve five women and five men, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.

Public Health Solutions, which oversees Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer Counties, reported four new cases Sunday night, including an infant in Gage County who has been hospitalized for an unrelated condition.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 257 new cases had been identified across the state, bringing the state’s total to 3,159. Four more people have died of the virus for a total of 79, she said.