We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more Douglas County residents have died from COVID-19 as the pandemic toll rises.

One of the victims was a resident of the Douglas County Health Center, the county said Saturday. The man, who was in his 80s, had several underlying conditions and was receiving hospice care, according to Douglas County, but authorities determined that the COVID-19 infection was his leading, or "acute," cause of death.

The second victim was a woman over the age of 70, and the Douglas County Health Department said she also had multiple underlying conditions.

As of late Saturday afternoon, eight people across the state have died from COVID-19. Omaha real estate agent Ralph Marasco, who also suffered from a heart condition, died March 24, becoming the first loss locally and in the state from the pandemic.

The virus is known to hit people who are older or have underlying health conditions particularly hard. The nation’s interventions are meant to help not only the general population, but especially the most vulnerable, against the novel coronavirus.

According to Douglas County, the health center has seen 18 COVID-19 cases; 13 involved long-term care residents, and five are employees.

Officials think that a health center employee introduced the virus to the care facility. All the cases were reported since March 29.

Erin Nelson, administrator of the health center, said in a statement, “This is extremely difficult for all of us at the Health Center and our sincere condolences go out to the family.”

Across the state, the number of infections from the coronavirus continue to grow.

According to the latest count Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 321 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 131 of those are from Douglas County.

The state’s figures show an increase of 36 confirmed cases since Friday evening’s count. An additional 514 people received tests, according to the tally.

Friday, the state’s reported total of positive tests stood at 285. Thursday, it was 255.

Also on Saturday,

the White House declared the coronavirus pandemic a disaster in Nebraska, opening up opportunities for federal aid to the state, local governments, Native American tribes and some nonprofits.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement thanking President Donald Trump.

“Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus,” he said, “and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission.”

Ricketts said the next several weeks will be key to slowing the virus in the state: “We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions. Everyone should work, go home and shop once a week.”