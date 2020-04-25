We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more residents at the Douglas County Health Center have died due to the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

The long-term care residents, both men in their 70s, had been hospitalized for weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Douglas County Health Center officials.

One employee and two residents also have tested positive for COVID-19, and since March 29, the Health Center has reported 35 cases in all — 22 residents and 13 employees.

Four residents have died from the disease.

“We truly do feel like we have the virus contained,” Erin Nelson, administrator of Douglas County Health Center, said in a press release. “We know there are a lot of people who are nervous about some of the restrictions in the community being lifted, but we are going to continue to do our best to keep the residents and our staff safe.”

One of the first long-term care residents hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has recovered and is back at the Health Center.

A total of 2,421 cases had been reported statewide as of Friday night. State officials have also reported 50 deaths.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new cases Saturday, bringing the community total to 120.

The new cases include one woman and six men ranging from their 20s to their 60s.