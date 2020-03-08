A patient in an isolation pod is being prepared to be taken from an ambulance to the Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment unit on Friday. The patient, a 36-year-old woman, is critically ill with coronavirus disease.
Two family members of the first Nebraskan with COVID-19 have also tested positive for the disease, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
The department announced on Sunday afternoon the "presumptive positive confirmation of two more COVID-19 cases" related to Nebraska's first case, a 36-year-old Douglas County woman.
“We expected this to happen,” said Dr. Adi Pour, state health director. “This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work.”
The two family members have been in self-quarantine since Friday and remain there. They had limited exposure to others in the community, according to the Health Department. Other close contacts of the woman have tested negative for COVID-19.
The county has developed a list of people who were in contact with these two and will be reaching out to them individually, the Health Department said in a statement late Sunday afternoon.
The Omaha woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Saturday, Feb. 29. She is in critical condition and is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit in Omaha.
In Fremont, local schools and the university will shut down for at least a week. On Sunday, Metropolitan Community College's Fremont Area Center was added to that closure list.
Approximately 500 athletes participated in the event, in addition to coaches and team staff that were involved in the event, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficult breathing.
Spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the Fremont Y that same day are at much lower risk than the direct participants, officials said. People who didn't participate in the events can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms.
