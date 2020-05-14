We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Six more deaths and 341 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nebraska on Thursday.

Total deaths in the state rose to 113, and total cases increased to 9,416. Among Thursday's reported deaths were two people in Douglas County and one person in Lancaster County.

So far, 23 people in Douglas County and five in Lancaster County have died from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Statewide, 107 deaths had been reported as of Wednesday, with the largest number in the Grand Island area. State statistics will be updated Thursday evening.

The Douglas County deaths involved a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s, the County Health Department said.

Details on the Lancaster County death were not immediately available.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Lincoln area Thursday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 698, local officials said.

Douglas County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,911. Omaha-area hospitals reported 116 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, according to the Health Department. Forty-two of those patients were on a ventilator.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 25 new cases: 20 from Council Bluffs, four from Carter Lake and one from Oakland. The county has now seen a total of 131 cases, but only one person was hospitalized Thursday, according to the county.

Also this week, a veterans home and homeless shelter reported new cases.

The Open Door Mission reported that systematic testing of staff and clients revealed seven more positive cases for a total of 25 confirmed cases. Of the new cases, two involve staff and five involve clients. A total of 305 tests were administered, and not all results are back.

The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs reported that an employee at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Bellevue has tested positive. The employee was tested after becoming ill and has not been back to work since being tested.