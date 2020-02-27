The two people who were being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit for the novel coronavirus have been transferred to the separate National Quarantine Unit after their conditions improved.
The two are among 15 Americans who are being monitored for the virus on the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus. All had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
Thirteen of the 15 have tested positive for the coronavirus; two have tested negative and remain healthy. The two who are negative likely will be released from quarantine on Monday.
The 13 who are positive will remain here until their symptoms lessen and they have two negative tests taken at least a day apart. Nebraska Medicine officials have said they do not know how long that will take.
The 10-bed biocontainment unit, on the seventh floor of the Nebraska Medical Center’s University Tower at 44th and Emile Streets, is set up like a hospital ward with advanced infection controls. The quarantine unit is set up more like a dormitory or a hotel and is used to monitor people with less serious symptoms. Both are secure facilities and have engineering controls such as negative air pressure and special filters.
The biocontainment unit now is unoccupied. The quarantine unit, which is inside the Davis Global Center near 42nd and Emile, has a total of 20 beds.
